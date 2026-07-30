Clemson DE Coach Sees Big Things in 2026 For Edge Rusher Jahiem Lawson

Since Clemson defensive ends coach Chris Rumph returned to the program in December of 2023, he heard what teammates said about Jahiem Lawson.

The younger brother to Shaq Lawson, a first-round NFL Draft pick 10 years ago, Jahiem came to the program looking to follow in his brother’s footsteps. However, the homegrown product would have to go through plenty of hoops to get there.

But it’s got him to be a potential starter for Clemson in his final year of college football, and Rumph believes it is his time.

“I think Jahiem, since I’ve gotten here, had a chip on his shoulder,” Rumph said during his media availability. “Guys will mess with him, ‘Hey, Shaq’s little brother,’ things like that, and one of the last guys to sign and a Daniel guy.”

Since Lawson stepped foot on campus in 2022, he’s had to work his way up to get reps. In his first three seasons, he saw more appearances in games. Then, in 2024, he played in 14 contests and started in four of them, playing alongside eventual draft pick T.J. Parker.

Then, last season, Lawson had some competition with the new transfer, Will Heldt. While the redshirt didn’t record a start in 2025, he finished with career-highs in tackles for loss (6.5) and sacks (3.5).

Rumph has also seen both Lawson and Heldt become close friends, most likely being the starter duo coming off the edge to begin this upcoming season. More importantly, the friendship has made each other better.

“Him and Will Heldt have really grown, and their relationship on and off the field,” Rumph said. “So, I think it’s a really good mix for him to be with Will as well, and helping him with his diet and things like that. So, it’s awesome.”

Whether it was being part of the second shift or Clemson’s peanut package, using three defensive ends in place of a defensive tackle, Lawson’s contributions on the field have been consistent. Being an expected starter means being a leader. For the Central native, it means to lead by example instead of being the friend that everybody knows him as.

Rumph sees it as maturity from his time with the Tigers.

“Just being present, just being Jahiem and not being ‘Jah’, and it’s a big difference,” he said, “and just taking on that role. It’s powerful to see him just mature and just grow.”

Although being undersized, compared to similar players at the position, it’s the power that makes Lawson stand out. Rumph gave the D.W. Daniel High School product plenty of praise when talking about a similar trait between him and Shaq.

“Jahiem is probably one of the stronger guys in the room, even though his size is 6-foot-2,” he said. “He’s strong-handed. He’s tough. I mean, I can truly say he’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever coached.”

Entering 2026, Lawson will use that chip on his shoulder to get to the quarterback and disrupt plays for Tom Allen’s defense. Clemson finished 19th in sacks last season with 35.0, but a strong season by both edge rushers could inflate that in 2026.

For a local kid finally getting his starting time, Lawson will look to take advantage of that.

“I think he just took that and just used it as fuel to his fire,” Rumph said, “and he’s just been working and working.”