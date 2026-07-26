Where Clemson RB Gideon Davidson Has Grown Entering His Sophomore Season

Clemson’s running back room has goals to bring back the Tigers' offense of old from several years ago. Sophomore Gideon Davidson will headline that group.

Although he only had 60 carries for 260 yards, he emerged within Clemson’s offense in the second half of the season. With starting tailback Adam Randall gone to the NFL Draft, it means there’s an open role for the taking in the backfield.

Running back coach C.J. Spiller thinks that Davidson will be that next starter, calling him the “top dog” of the group entering fall camp.

“I think just his body, his mindset changed,” Spiller said. “He understands that he’s obviously in a new system. He understands that he’s the most talked-about guy in the room, and that comes with a big responsibility.”

Offensive coordinator Chad Morris has made an emphasis to run the football in 2026, typical of his offenses from his tenure at Clemson that date back to nearly a decade ago. His tempo-style offense has plenty to implement and learn before the Tigers head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face LSU in a high-stakes Week 1 matchup.

Spiller has seen Davidson make an effort to learn this new scheme, which will be his second different playbook that he’s learned in the same amount of years.

“A bunch of our conversations is geared towards that type of stuff, the probably the X’s and O’s, honestly,” he said, “and he really has taken a part into that.”

One thing that Spiller is challenging the Lynchburg, Va., native over the course of this offseason is being more of a leader. Randall did that effortlessly at the position last season, and names like Will Shipley and Phil Mafah were vocal leaders who led the offense in the past.

The running back coach said that Davidson isn’t there yet, but the effort he’s shown over the recent months are a promising case that he could end up being one of those leaders.

“You see him trying to become more vocal throughout the process because right now, we’re kind of working through those wrinkles, I guess you would say, of finding that vocal guy,” Spiller said.

But Spiller reassured the media that it will be a running back committee to help the offense next season. That’s another area where Davidson has grown in 2026: understanding that he has quality behind him that will help the ground game.

“Gid has done a good job of really trying to understand that, man, you don’t have to be the hero, you know what I mean?” Spiller said. “You got your other brothers in here, they can go out there and they can get it done, too, and he understands that.”

But the former Clemson standout sees greatness in the sophomore’s future.

“He understands that, hey, it’s time to go,” he said. “You've got to set that tone now. You’re the top dog; that’s what comes with being the top dog.”