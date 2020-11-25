Christian Wilkins Activated from Covid-19/Reserve List, Expected to Play Sunday vs Jets

After missing the last two games due to being placed on the Covid-19/Reserve list, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is expected to be back in the fold this weekend when his Miami squad (6-4) visits the winless New York Jets (0-10).

It is a warmly-welcomed return for Miami who has been without its 13th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft since before the week 10 date with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins have missed their energetic and persuasive second-year player as the defense gave up 189 yards on the ground in a 20-13 loss to Denver.

“His presence in the building, his presence on the team," Miami Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby said on Tuesday ahead of his eventual return to practice the following day. "Being around Christian Wilkins as a person and as a football player, he’s going to always be missed. Hopefully, things will get better and we’ll get him back soon.”

Hobby of course knows Wilkins rather well having coached him while the duo was at Clemson. His return could be a much-needed boost against the struggling New York Jets who could be eyeing an opportunity to draft Clemson's Trevor Lawrence in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

The Clemson connections this weekend in New York don't stop there as Wilkins looks to rejoin former Tiger football alumn, Shaq Lawson on defense. Lawson has also had to battle back after being placed on the Covid-19/Reserve list in August.