Tua-To-Wilkins Touchdown? Not So Fast, Says Miami Head Coach Brian Flores

Miami defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is the energetic, fun, easy-going guy on the team that makes him hard to dislike. From his athletic prowess as a defensive tackle to his versatility with the ball in his hands, he's truly a 'big boy' that can do it all.

Wilkins, the 13th overall pick to the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 NFL draft, has continued fighting his case to earn some reps on offense and being targeted by rookie sensation Tua Tagovilaoa.

But Wilkins and fans alike wanting to see what pass plays the Dolphins can draw up for the defensive tackle are not likely to get far. That becomes evident after head coach Brian Flores recently shot down the proposal.

“Well, that’s going to be a hard no — hard no — on the pass-catching opportunities. Hard, hard no,” Flores said playfully. “We’ve got other guys we’d like to see with the ball rather than Christian.”

You can hardly blame the man for asking, though. Last season, he caught a touchdown pass against Cincinnati and the second-year Dolphin recorded his first NFL interception in week eight against the Los Angeles Rams.

For a defensive tackle, he's very flexible and has soft hands. If nothing more, he's a threat and someone you'd automatically have to account for if he broke the offensive huddle.

But Flores has no plans at the moment of throwing the ball his way on offense. While he's playfully shut down his attempts, Wilkins remains steadfast in not only his ability to catch the ball but the confidence that he'll be effective if given the chance.

“I’ve been saying it for a couple of years now that I could play a legit receiver in this league or be a legit offensive weapon,” Wilkins said after the Rams game in which he snagged his first career NFL interception. “And hopefully coaches and everybody else will start taking me a little more seriously about that because ultimately I just like to help the team.”

On the 2020 NFL season, the former Tiger has tallied 28 tackles (16 solos, 12 assisted) one fumble recovery, one sack, and one interception.

Perhaps Flores has Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney to blame for this campaign. While playing at Clemson, the Tigers didn't shy away from their star lineman's athletic abilities and used them to their advantage more than once.

One of the most decorated players in Clemson football history, Wilkins left Clemson with a lengthy list of accolades which included an admirable offensive stat line: four carries for 13 yards and two rushing touchdowns as well as two passes for 33 yards and one touchdown.

Additionally, he caught a 31-yard reception on a fake punt attempt to give the Tigers a spark in the College Football Semifinal against Oklahoma in the 2015 Orange Bowl.