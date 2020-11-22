SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Tua-To-Wilkins Touchdown? Not So Fast, Says Miami Head Coach Brian Flores

Christopher Hall

Miami defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is the energetic, fun, easy-going guy on the team that makes him hard to dislike. From his athletic prowess as a defensive tackle to his versatility with the ball in his hands, he's truly a 'big boy' that can do it all. 

Wilkins, the 13th overall pick to the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 NFL draft, has continued fighting his case to earn some reps on offense and being targeted by rookie sensation Tua Tagovilaoa. 

But Wilkins and fans alike wanting to see what pass plays the Dolphins can draw up for the defensive tackle are not likely to get far. That becomes evident after head coach Brian Flores recently shot down the proposal. 

“Well, that’s going to be a hard no — hard no — on the pass-catching opportunities. Hard, hard no,” Flores said playfully. “We’ve got other guys we’d like to see with the ball rather than Christian.”

You can hardly blame the man for asking, though. Last season, he caught a touchdown pass against Cincinnati and the second-year Dolphin recorded his first NFL interception in week eight against the Los Angeles Rams. 

For a defensive tackle, he's very flexible and has soft hands. If nothing more, he's a threat and someone you'd automatically have to account for if he broke the offensive huddle. 

But Flores has no plans at the moment of throwing the ball his way on offense. While he's playfully shut down his attempts, Wilkins remains steadfast in not only his ability to catch the ball but the confidence that he'll be effective if given the chance. 

“I’ve been saying it for a couple of years now that I could play a legit receiver in this league or be a legit offensive weapon,” Wilkins said after the Rams game in which he snagged his first career NFL interception. “And hopefully coaches and everybody else will start taking me a little more seriously about that because ultimately I just like to help the team.”

On the 2020 NFL season, the former Tiger has tallied 28 tackles (16 solos, 12 assisted) one fumble recovery, one sack, and one interception. 

Perhaps Flores has Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney to blame for this campaign. While playing at Clemson, the Tigers didn't shy away from their star lineman's athletic abilities and used them to their advantage more than once.

One of the most decorated players in Clemson football history, Wilkins left Clemson with a lengthy list of accolades which included an admirable offensive stat line: four carries for 13 yards and two rushing touchdowns as well as two passes for 33 yards and one touchdown. 

Additionally, he caught a 31-yard reception on a fake punt attempt to give the Tigers a spark in the College Football Semifinal against Oklahoma in the 2015 Orange Bowl. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sources: Clemson was Ready to Play, Met ACC Protocols at FSU

According to multiple sources, FSU is the program that didn't want to play the game Saturday and Clemson found out after many things were in place.

Brad Senkiw

by

Csmith4433

Clemson-FSU in 2020: What's Next?

Following Florida State's refusal to play Clemson on Saturday afternoon, there are many tough, complicated questions that need to be answered by all parties, including the ACC.

Brad Senkiw

Tee Higgins Fined for Touchdown Celebration Against Steelers

The NFL has fined former Clemson and current Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins for his celebration following a touchdown catch last weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

JP-Priester

Mike Norvell Says FSU Was Ready to Play Clemson

Appearing on ESPN's College Gameday on Saturday morning, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell says his team was ready to play fourth-ranked Clemson.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Return To Tallahassee Uncertain

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich estimated the Tigers trip to Tallahassee cost the department between $250,000 to $275,000. Clemson's game against Florida State was postponed Saturday morning.

Travis Boland

Clemson Doesn't Need Florida State Game to Reach ACC Championship

Contrary to circulating reports, Clemson still owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami if both teams finish the year with only one ACC loss

Christopher Hall

Lawrence Says What Everyone is Thinking; Swinney Offered to Stay and Play

The Clemson Tigers game against the Florida State Seminoles was postponed Saturday morning with a very ambiguous statement by the ACC.

Zach Lentz

Clemson at Florida State Football Game Postponed

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Clemson at Florida State football game will be postponed. The game was originally scheduled to be played today, Saturday, Nov. 21 at noon.

acc communications

Recruiting Process Slowing Down for Clemson Football

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says that due to the current dead period in place, the recruiting process is slowing down for the Tigers program

JP-Priester

Clemson at Florida State: 5 Things to Watch For

Clemson heads to Florida State looking for their sixth straight win over the Seminoles and attempting to become the first ACC team ever to win three consecutive games in Doak Campbell Stadium.

JP-Priester