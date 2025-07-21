C.J. Spiller Reveals Offseason Focus for Clemson Tigers' Running Backs
The Clemson Tigers will have a new leading rusher in 2025, after 2024's leader, Phil Mafah, was taken by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Draft in April.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik is the team's leading returning rusher with 463 yards this year, opening the door for one of several running backs to pick up the slack, including freshman Gideon Davidson, the No. 3 running back in the country last year, according to ESPN.
Running backs coach C.J. Spiller revealed the focus for his group during the summer as the team heads for fall camp.
"Over the Summer, as a whole, I think it was just continuity and brotherhood," said Spiller. "Individually, I gave each one of those guys what they needed to improve on. But as a group, I really wanted this group to focus in on that brotherhood and cohesion, because we're going to need everybody."
Spiller recognized that his answer may have sounded cliché, but it's cliché for a reason.
"I know that's probably just some word that people say, but I truly believe that," said Spiller. "Especially at the running back position, because you just never know when it's going to be your time. The biggest thing that you can't have, you can't have jealousy."
Spiller not only talks the talk, he walked the walk at Clemson nearly two decades ago. Spiller arrived at Clemson in 2006 with 5-stars next to his name, but James Davis was already in the backfield as well.
Davis led the way with 203 carries for 1,187 yards and 17 touchdowns, while the more explosive Spiller added 938 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 129 carries. They were a fearsome thunder and lightning combination in 2006.
Spiller and Davis shared the Clemson backfield for three seasons before Spiller took the reins in 2009 and became the No. 9 overall pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2010.
Despite splitting the load, Spiller and Davis are both in the top five of Clemson's all-time leading rushers. They couldn't have been as successful as they were without supporting one another.
"That's been my number-one thing since coach Swinney named me the running backs coach," said Spiller. "We cannot have jealousy in the room. Once jealousy creeps into your room, it just derails everything else."
"Outside distractions for a team competing for a national championship are always present, and Spiller addressed that with his running backs early and often.
"The biggest thing that I always tell people, especially in my room, we've got to have a horse mindset," said Spiller. "I love watching horse racing, and if you ever watch them, they always have blinders on. They stay focused, straight ahead. "
"Those guys, they understand that," Spiller said speaking of his running backs. "They came every day in the spring and worked hard. They had a great summer. I haven't had any bad reports of those guys not handling they business. All those guys know what it's going to take to be successful individually, and they know what it's going to take to be successful as a group."
With a veteran offensive line, a possible No. 1 overall draft pick at quarterback, and a bevy of wide receivers, the Clemson running game should find plenty of room in the 2025 season.
And C.J. Spiller wants all of his players to be ready for their turn.