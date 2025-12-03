Clemson Tigers Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Full List of 2026 Commits

Name Position Ratings Height/Weight High School Tait Reynolds QB 247Sports: Three-star, No. 30 QB. Rivals: Three-star, No. 31 QB ESPN: Four-star, No. 10 QB 6-1.5, 220 Queen Creek (Queen Creek, AZ) Brock Bradley QB 247Sports: Three-star, No. 103 QB Rivals: Three-star, No. 137 QB ESPN: Three-star, No. 70 QB 5-11.5, 185 Spain Park (Hoover, AL) Naeem Burroughs WR 247Sports: Four-star, No. 12 WR Rivals: Four-star, No. 6 WR ESPN: Four-star, No. 12 WR 5-11.5, 175 The Bolles School (Jacksonville, FL) Connor Salmin WR 247Sports: Four-star, No. 25 WR Rivals: Four-star, No. 47 WR ESPN: Four-star, No. 19 WR 6-1, 195 The Bullis School (Potomac, MD) Gordon Sellars WR 247Sports: Four-star, No. 25 WR Rivals: Four-star, No. 30 WR ESPN: Four-star, No. 22 WR 6-2, 180 Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC) Tayveon Wilson TE 247Sports: Three-star, No. 58 TE Rivals: Three-star, No. 81 TE ESPN: Four-star, No. 22 TE 6-3, 205 Huntington (Huntington, WV) Chancellor Barclay IOL 247Sports: Four-star, No. 7 IOL Rivals: Four-star, No. 24 IOL ESPN: Four-star, No. 11 IOL 6-3.5, 285 The First Academy (Orlando, FL) Grant Wise IOL 247Sports: Four-star, No. 14 IOL Rivals: Four-star, No. 23 IOL ESPN: Four-star, No. 12 IOL 6-3, 320 Pace (Milton, FL) Carter Scruggs IOL 247Sports: Four-star, No. 17 IOL Rivals: Three-star, No. 33 IOL ESPN: Four-star, No. 33 IOL 6-5, 280 Loudoun County (Leesburg, VA) Leo Delaney IOL 247Sports: Three-star, No. 27 IOL Rivals: Four-star, No. 21 IOL ESPN: Four-star, No. 10 IOL 6-6, 290 Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC) Adam Guthrie OT 247Sports: Three-star, No. 37 OT Rivals: Three-star, No. 40 OT ESPN: Four-star, No. 21 OT 6-7, 285 Miami Trace (Washington Court House, OH) Braden Wilmes OT 247Sports: Three-star, No. 71 OT Rivals: Three-star, No. 84 OT ESPN: Three-star, No. 51 OT 6-8, 280 Lawrence Free State (Lawrence, KS) Kameron Cody DL 247Sports: Three-star, No. 74 DL Rivals: Three-star, No. 79 DL ESPN: Three-star, No. 36 DL 6-2, 285 Benedictine Military School (Savannah, GA) JR Hardrick Edge 247Sports: Three-star, No. 122 edge Rivals: Three-star, No. 78 edge ESPN: Three-star, No. 70 edge 6-6, 231 South Pittsburg (South Pittsburgh, TN) Brayden Reilly LB 247Sports: Four-star, No. 27 LB Rivals: Four-star, No. 16 LB ESPN: Three-star, No. 36 LB 6-3, 200 St. Xavier (Cincinatti, OH) Shavar Young Jr. CB 247Sports: Three-star, No. 40 CB Rivals: Three-star, No. 43 CB ESPN: Three-star, No. 32 CB 5-11, 180 Webb School of Knoxville (Knoxville, TN) Marcell Gipson CB 247Sports: Three-star, No. 79 CB Rivals: Three-star, No. 213 CB ESPN: Three-star, No. 90 CB 5-10.5, 170 South Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX) Kentavion Anderson S 247Sports: Four-star, No. 14 S Rivals: Four-star, No. 5 S ESPN: Four-star, No. 9 S 6-2, 190 Dorman (Roebuck, SC) Kaden Gebhardt S 247Sports: Four-star, No. 25 S Rivals: Three-star, No. 108 S ESPN: Three-star, No. 41 S 6-2, 200 Olentangy (Lewis Center, OH) Jackson Reach LS Rivals: Three-star, No. 11 LS 6-2, 220 Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA)

Top commitments in the 2026 class

As we know, every signing class has its stars, and this one is certainly no different. Clemson and Dabo Swinney appear to be intent on reclaiming their “WRU” reputation, landing two of their top four recruits at wideout to bolster an already talented receiver room.

With that said, here’s a look at the blue-chip talents who drew national attention throughout their recruitments and could play a major role in shaping Clemson’s future.

Naeem Burroughs sits at the pinnacle of the Tigers’ top 20 class. The dynamic wide receiver has an explosive separation ability and a smooth play style that fits naturally into Clemson’s passing scheme. In his four-year tenure at The Bolles School, the elusive receiver accounted for 163 receptions for 3,614 yards and 49 touchdowns.

The Florida native has always been looked at as an elite prospect, logging over 30 catches and 659 yards as a freshman on varsity for the Bulldogs in 2022. His recruitment drew attention from major programs, including Ohio State and Notre Dame. Following his junior season, he trimmed his list to Clemson, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas, Florida State and Wisconsin. Leading up to his decision, Burroughs took five official visits to Gainesville, three to Tallahassee and Madison each, but found his home before even visiting Tigertown, committing in March of this year.

For 2026, the notable Clemson receivers expected to return include Bryant Wesco Jr., TJ Moore, Tyler Brown and Cole Turner. Additionally, FCS transfer Tristan Smith could make a return for a final season in orange, but only if he is granted an extra year of eligibility, which he is due according to the new junior college transfer rule.

There’s certainly seniority ahead of Burroughs, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he sneaks into the rotation and sees early action for the Tigers, as Wesco and Moore are the only consistent contributors. Brown has also shown incredible glimpses, especially as a true freshman in 2023. Still, his trajectory is uncertain, as he received career-low snaps in the final weeks of the 2025 regular season.

Next in line behind Burroughs is in-state product Kentavion Anderson. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety is a versatile defender who’s grown into a physical and downhill presence through his three-year varsity career at Dorman, spending a majority of his senior year in the box. He’s a natural athlete as well, posting a 10-4 broad jump as a junior and running a high 10.8 in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore.

Anderson wasn’t as heavily recruited in comparison to Burroughs, but still received loads of offers from schools like South Carolina, Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Indiana. He would only take five total visits throughout his recruitment; three to South Carolina, one to Alabama and one to Clemson. He went on to commit to the Tigers in May of this year, six months after receiving his offer.

Due to Anderson’s versatility on the defensive end, there is absolutely a possibility that he gets reps, if not on defense, then on special teams. As mentioned before, he initially emerged as a safety but has played more of a nickel/linebacker role to end his high school career. He profiles as a strong fit in Tom Allen’s 4-2-5, where downhill defenders with range are essential. His ability to close fast and take clean pursuit angles makes him a natural candidate for one of Allen’s hybrid roles. His coverage is still developing, but his size gives him potential matchup value against larger receivers.

The third-highest recruit for the Tigers this year is interior offensive lineman Chancellor Barclay. Barclay is a highly intriguing prospect, as he showed tons of versatility in the trenches, playing all five positions on the line as a senior this season while allowing zero sacks through 11 games.

Senior Season aganist National Schedule:

0 Sacks

89.96% Grade Average (11 games, best grade on OL)

Played ALL 5 positions on OL in game this year

Never graded under an 83% in any game

Before transferring to The First Academy, the 235-pound prospect primarily worked at left tackle.

Similar to the rest, Barclay’s recruitment was highly touted across the country, with Clemson, Alabama, Penn State, Oklahoma, Florida, Miami, West Virginia, Florida State, Texas A&M and Georgia all named in his top 10. His final official visits, aside from Clemson, were to Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma.

With the Tigers losing a majority of their offensive line over the following offseason, Barclay can implement himself at the perfect time and prove to be an immediate impact in the trenches for head coach Dabo Swinney next season. The last top offensive lineman Clemson landed, Brayden Jacobs, is projected to take over a starting spot in 2026, and Barclay arrives with the upside to follow a comparable path as he progresses in the system.

Connor Salmin is the final recruit to be named on this list, giving Clemson another key addition at wide receiver. Above anything else, speed is the key for Salmin. To put it into perspective, the four-star wideout ran alongside Olympian Quincy Wilson on a 4x200 relay team that posted the U.S. second-best all-time mark (1:24:64) in March of this year.

On the gridiron, he’s just as impressive, putting up over 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore and earning All-Region honors as a junior for Woodgrove High School before transferring to The Bullis School ahead of his senior year. This past season, Salmin logged 38 receptions for 807 yards and nine touchdowns. He also tacked on 235 kick return yards and one touchdown on special teams.

As a Virginia native, schools pursuing him heavily were those up north, such as Penn State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and Virginia, taking multiple visits to all of those programs. But, he still had offers from recruiting powerhouses such as Ohio State, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. Salmin took over 30 visits throughout his recruitment, but ultimately chose Clemson, committing on the same day as Burroughs.

Similar to the rest of the incoming wideouts, there’s certainly room to slip into rotational duties at wide receiver, especially based on the talent in this recruiting cycle. But, if seniority does rule supreme, I don’t see a reason why Swinney wouldn’t give the speedy receiver a chance at return man.

Position by Position Breakdown

With this 2026 class, the group is saturated within the offensive line and its receiver room, while on defense, the class has talent in its back seven that could see first-team snaps for Clemson next fall, if it comes to be the case.

The positions that weren't filled as much as in previous years come from the influx of Clemson's current roster. An example of this is running back, with plenty of younger pieces, like Gideon Davidson, David Eziomume and Jarvis Green, it could become a moot point.

Of course, with head coach Dabo Swinney's philosophy of playing the experienced guys at the beginning of the season, it could mean that the class could be a long-term project for years to come. However, there are a few that could stick out instantly, and it wouldn't be surprising.

Offense

On offense, the additions at quarterback, Tait Reynolds and Brock Bradley, seem to be prospect signings, with signal caller Christopher Vizzina expected to take the reins at the starting quarterback position.

Reynolds is also going to be playing with the Clemson baseball team, potentially making the switch to head coach Erik Bakich's team completely in the future. This was seen with wide receiver Will Taylor, who made the complete switch to baseball in 2023 after his sophomore year.

Receiver is one of the best positions in this class for Swinney, and it starts at the top with Burroughs. The Jacksonville native brings elite speed to the table, being dangerous both over the top and after the catch, prone to forcing missed tackles from defenses.

The duo of Gordon Sellars and Salmin rounds out the trio of four-star receivers from the class. Salmin is more polished as a route runner, using great speed to accelerate away from opponents. Sellars, a more twitchy receiver, can attack defenses vertically, serving as a deep threat.

At tight end, Tayveon Wilson is a multi-sport athlete, also playing basketball, baseball and track and field. Being an athlete with a wide frame, he will look to break through a tight end room led by Christian Bentancur and Olsen Patt-Henry.

On the offensive line, Swinney received a lot more power, especially in the interior. Chancellor Barclay, Grant Wise and Carter Scruggs are another trio of four-stars that could see time in the rotation sooner than people think.

Adding those three, in addition to Adam Guthrie, Braden Wilmes and Leo Delaney, offensive line coach Matt Luke will have a plethora of freshmen that he recruited that will add to the line for years to come. Because it is a developmental position, it could be more than a year before one of these players starts, but college football brings a lot of new things.

Defense

The back seven will be the players who could see the field more quickly, while the commits on the defensive line could be more developmental.

Safety Kentavion Anderson is explosive, covering ground quickly and recording an impressive 10-foot-8 broad jump. He's also been able to play multiple positions, showing his athleticism frequently.

Other players that could join Anderson as potential starters early are fellow safety Kaden Gerbhardt, whose physicality is something that caught the eye of defensive coordinator Tom Allen. Linebacker Brayden Reilly is another, who flipped from Northwestern to Clemson during the season.

Don't be surprised if three-star Marcell Gipson sees snaps, however. Despite the rating, he's been playing well for Oak Cliff High School and making great plays.

2026 Clemson Commit

Marcell Gipson Jr



Despite no five-star recruits in this year's recruiting class, Clemson is on the way to having a better recruiting class than last season. The Tigers are ranked 18th nationally, by the 247Sports Composite. That is eight spots better than last season, where Clemson ended up at No. 26.

Clemson is fourth in the ACC, trailing Miami (10th), Florida State (14th) and North Carolina (17th) in the conference recruiting rankings.

Below are the last six recruiting classes for Clemson, including the composite rank in the country and the average player rating.

Year Rank ACC Rank Average Rating 2026 18th 4th 90.24 2025 26th 4th 90.48 2024 11th 2nd 90.63 2023 11th 2nd 90.78 2022 10th 1st 89.83 2021 5th 1st 94.05

