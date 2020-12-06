SI.com
AllClemson
Clelin Ferrell Turns in Monster Performance in Raiders Comeback Win

JP-Priester

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell broke out of his sophomore slump in a big way on Sunday. 

The former first-round pick out of Clemson had his best outing of the season in the Raiders 31-28 come-from-behind win over the Jets on Sunday. 

Ferrell finished the game with six total tackles and his first two sacks of the season, both of which resulted in fumbles by Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. 

Afterward, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said that while he was happy to see Ferrell have an impact on the game, he was not surprised. That it was just a matter of time for the second-year defensive end. 

"He's had the coronavirus, he's missed a couple of weeks," Gruden said. "He's had a tough start to this season. We were missing some defensive linemen and defensive players today and he made some impact plays and that's what we need from him. He's a hard-nosed, energized, finishing player and, you know, he's got a lot of football character that we're going to lean on also."

The win improves the Raiders to 7-5 on the season, while the Jets remain winless at 0-12 and still leading the way in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. 

