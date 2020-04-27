Clemson's 5 Best Defensive Prospects for 2021 Draft

Clemson saw seven Tigers selected in the 2020 NFL Draft this weekend. Looking ahead to next spring, we took a look at the offensive prospects Monday. The defensive side isn't quite as heralded, but there's room to grow for the defenders looking to impress NFL scouts and executives for the 2021 draft:

1. DE Xavier Thomas

Lowdown: One of the top pass-rushing recruits in the country in 2018, Thomas was expected to break out and have a huge season in 2019. However, a change in scheme and a concussion limited his impact last season, but with the Tigers going back to a 4-3 defense in 2020, the junior will have an opportunity to showcase his ability to get to the quarterback for NFL teams.

Scouting report: Thomas (6-foot-2, 265 pounds) has a great jump off the ball and a powerful burst to get his blocker in the backfield. He can get around a lot of tackles, but he’s got to become more consistent. The fact that he had no sacks after Week 3 is concerning but not to the point that he can’t be a legit force this year. He started last season in the doghouse with the coaching staff but seemed to show renewed commitment in the spring.

Career stats: 62 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks in 27 games.

Draft projection: First round is where many analysts would’ve put Thomas a year ago, and the second round is a likely destination at this point, but if he produces in his money year, he’ll be a first-day player.

2. CB Derion Kendrick

Lowdown: The junior began his career as a receiver but after moving to cornerback last spring, Clemson hasn’t been able to keep him off the field. The superb athlete showed tremendous upside last year and should capitalize on being the team’s No. 1 shutdown defender in 2020.

Scouting report: Kendrick (6-0, 190) has solid ball skills, good instincts and a competitive nature that allows him to compete with anybody. Considering he only spent one offseason learning the techniques needed to play at this level, Kendrick moves his hips well and gets in an excellent position.

Career stats: 44 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 2 interceptions, 5 pass breakups and 664 all-purpose yards in 30 games.

Draft projection: Second round is in play for the still relatively new defender. NFL scouts and executives are going to fall for Kendrick’s spirit and athleticism.

3. LB James Skalski

Lowdown: The senior redshirted in 2018 after playing as a backup his first two seasons, but he broke through in 2019 with 90 tackles, which ranked second on the team behind Isaiah Simmons, and proved to be a key cog in the Brent Venables defense.

Scouting report: Skalski (6-0, 235) is a hard-nosed, do-whatever-it-takes middle linebacker who proved this year he can stop the run behind the line of scrimmage and get pressure on the quarterback. He needs to play close to the line at the next level as coverage isn’t his strong suit, but Skalski can be effective inside or out.

Career stats: 138 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery in 47 games.

Draft projection: Third or fourth round would be a good landing spot considering he wasn’t on many draft radars after 2019, and Skalski could have a monster season that propels him much higher.

4. DT Nyles Pinckney

Lowdown: The senior defender could’ve come out early, and he might’ve been drafted this past weekend, but an ankle injury slowed him down the stretch of last season and hurt his pro chances. A healthy final year at Clemson is going to boost his NFL stock.

Scouting report: Pinckney (6-1, 295) sat behind 2019 first-round draft picks Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence for two seasons but he has been a solid run-stopper in the middle of the line. He needs to show durability and the ability to affect the passing game more.

Career stats: 59 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, one fumble forced, two fumble recoveries and 2 sacks in 43 games.

Draft projection: Fourth or fifth round is where Pinckney likely starts the 2020 season, but if he can get on the field and hold off some talented young players behind him, he could be a Day-2 selection.

5. DE Justin Foster

Lowdown: The senior flashed potential of a big 2020 season after looking like Clemson’s best pass rusher in the 2019 College Football Playoff. His stock should rise this fall, and Venables’ edge rushers typically hear their names called come draft time.

Scouting report: Foster (6-2, 265) reads and reacts well and bounces off of blocks as an excellent run stopper. His relentless effort combined with improving his techniques could make him a formidable pass rusher, like Thomas, in the return to a 4-3 scheme.

Career stats: 59 tackles, 17.5 TFLs, 7 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery in 39 games.

Draft projection: A third-day selection is where he starts, but if his sack numbers go up while Thomas gets more attention from offenses, Foster could see that stock rise.