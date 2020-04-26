Clemson saw seven Tigers selected in the 2020 NFL Draft this weekend. Looking ahead to next spring, here's a list of star-studded offensive prospects NFL scouts and executives will be wanting to draft in 2021:

1. QB Trevor Lawrence

Lowdown: The Clemson junior and Heisman Trophy candidate has been wowing scouts and NFL executives since he helped lead the Tigers to the 2018 national championship as a true freshman, which began building his draft value into what's become one of the surest QB prospects in years.

Scouting report: Lawrence has the size (6-foot-6, 220 pounds), arm strength and mobility to be a star at the next level. He has high coachability and has worked hard to improve his leadership. Lawrence doesn’t have a ton of holes in his game, but he did throw too many interceptions relying on his arm instead of his head in the first half of last season and struggled when pressured against LSU in the title game.

Career stats: 6,945 passing yards, 740 rushing yards, 66 passing touchdowns, 10 rushing touchdowns, 12 interceptions in 30 games.

Draft projection: A first-round lock, the only player who could push Lawrence for the No. 1 overall pick is Ohio State QB Justin Fields, but even that isn't likely.

2. WR Justyn Ross

Lowdown: The junior receiver had a monster postseason run in 2018 to end up the team’s leading receiver with 1,000 yards, and he followed it up last year to lead the Tigers in receptions. He was slowed by an injury in 2019 and his overall numbers fell a little, but he’s got a diverse skill set that will entice NFL folks.

Scouting report: Ross (6-4, 205) is a solid route runner who can get good separation. He also uses his body well to fend off defenders, and Ross can make circus catches look easy with above-average body control. He could be more consistent and durable, but he’ll be Lawrence’s primary target in 2020.

Career stats: 112 receptions, 2,167 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 29 games.

Draft projection: First round is reasonable, especially if he puts up the kind of numbers he’s expected to this year, and a strong NFL combine effort next February could put Ross in top-10 consideration.

3. RB Travis Etienne

Lowdown: The senior spurred the NFL draft in 2019 after receiving a second-round grade. Only one running back was selected Thursday (LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire by the Chiefs), making Etienne’s decision to return look better. He’ll have a shot at giving NFL execs a reason to consider him in the first round next year as possibly the top RB in the draft class.

Scouting report: Etienne (5-10, 210), Clemson’s all-time leading rusher, has an explosive running style that’s been one of the best in college football. Once he gets to the next level, defenders struggle getting him down with arm tackles. Etienne made an impact in the passing game in 2019, and he’s still working to improve his pass blocking. He believes his versatility in special teams will add to his pro value in 2021.

Career stats: 4,038 rushing yards, 567 receiving yards, 56 rushing touchdowns, 6 receiving touchdowns in 43 games.

Draft projection: Second round is still likely for Etienne, but he wanted to earn his degree from Clemson and get an opportunity to move up in 2021.

4. OT Jackson Carman

Lowdown: Heading into his second season as a full-time starter, Carman has already established himself as one of the top left tackles in the ACC. Now, as the anchor and veteran of a more inexperienced offensive line, he’ll be scrutinized by scouts and compared to another level of linemen.

Scouting report: Carman (6-5, 345) has solid agility and feet for his size and was seen getting out into the open field to block for Etienne several times in 2019. An interesting young man with many pursuits outside of football, he’s worked hard to shape his body and it’s a constant battle, but coaches have raved about his leadership and commitment.

Career stats: 1,002 snaps in 28 games (15 starts) and played on a line that allowed 18 sacks (17th fewest in FBS) in 2019.

Draft projection: Second or third round is the likeliest prediction heading into the 2020 season, but Carman has massive upside and first-round potential, but Clemson O-linemen's recent history of not being high draft picks hurt him?

5. WR Amari Rodgers

Lowdown: The senior slot receiver suffered a torn ACL last March that, despite returning by early September, limited his usage in the offense last fall and led him to make a quick decision to return to Clemson. A healthier, more explosive Rodgers will be more of a focus in 2020, which will boost his numbers and show scouts what he could be at the next level.

Scouting report: Rodgers (5-10, 210) is built like a running back, so he’s hard to bring down in the open field. Not a traditional speed blazer in the slot, he’s still got a quick burst and solid hands. Versatility is his strongest suit. He can play in the short and intermediate parts of the field at multiple receiver positions and return punts.

Career stats: 107 receptions, 1,124 receiving yards, 465 punt return yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 1 punt return touchdown in 43 games.

Draft projection: Third round or later is about what Rodgers is at this point, which is why he didn’t entertain the idea of coming out early, but he’ll have a chance to prove he can be a sure second-day selection with a big fall.