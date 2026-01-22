Clemson Alum Trevor Lawrence Announced as Finalist for Multiple NFL Awards

Former Clemson Tiger Trevor Lawrence had a standout fifth season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now he is seeing the positives that are coming away from it.

On Thursday, Lawrence was announced as a finalist for the AP Most Valuable Player and Comeback Player of the Year. It is the first time that he is a finalist for either of these awards.

The quarterback’s MVP finalist honor doesn’t come as a shock to many, as he helped the Jaguars reach a 13-4 season before falling to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card on Jan. 11. That record included an eight-game win streak dating all the way back to the middle of November before the playoff loss.

Under first-year head coach Liam Coen, the former Clemson standout finished with 4,007 passing yards and 29 touchdowns, which were sixth and fifth in the league, respectively. He also threw 12 interceptions, which was the lowest since the 2022-23 season.

While the MVP race has been a two-horse race between New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, the honor of being one of five finalists is impressive nonetheless, especially for Lawrence, who helped turn around a four-win Jaguars team last season into a division winner. He will look to build on that going into the 2026-27 season.

The Comeback Player of the Year honor for Lawrence comes after missing seven games last season. He had an AC joint sprain on his non-throwing arm during the middle of the season, then, when he returned, he suffered a concussion that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

The finalists for AP Comeback Player of the Year!

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffery is the favorite to win the award, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but Lawrence is second in the odds to win it.

If the former Clemson quarterback picks up either of those awards, he would be the first in franchise history to win either honor.

A national champion under head coach Dabo Swinney, Lawrence finished his Clemson career with a 34-2 record, the best winning percentage for a quarterback in program history and the third-best by a Division I signal caller in its history. He threw for just over 10,000 passing yards in three seasons and headlined one of the greatest teams in the College Football Playoff era, going a perfect 15-0 in 2018.

Lawrence has spent his entire career in Jacksonville, being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He will look to continue to grow under Coen’s wing while helping the Jaguars become a powerhouse in the AFC, which looks wide open for years to come.

The NFL Awards will take place on Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. Those interested in seeing if Lawrence wins an award can watch on NBC or Peacock.