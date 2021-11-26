Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Clemson at South Carolina: 5 Things to Watch For
    Publish date:

    Clemson at South Carolina: 5 Things to Watch For

    Storylines to follow as No. 23 Clemson goes on the road and attempts to win their seventh consecutive game over the rival Gamecocks.
    Author:

    Jason Priester All Clemson

    Storylines to follow as No. 23 Clemson goes on the road and attempts to win their seventh consecutive game over the rival Gamecocks.

    Clemson takes its four-game winning streak on the road to Columbia for the regular-season finale against arch-rival South Carolina.

    The No. 23 Tigers (8-3, 6-2) have won six consecutive games over the Gamecocks (6-5, 3-5), as the two schools get set to renew their heated rivalry after not playing for the first time in 111 years a season ago.

    5 Things to Watch For

    1. Road Woes: The Tigers are still looking for a complete performance away from Death Valley. In a season full of struggles on the offensive side of the ball, the most trouble has come away from home where Clemson is just 3-2. However, the Tigers are coming off a 21-point blowout win over then No. 10 Wake Forest, in which the offense erupted for close to 550 yards, with 333 of those coming on the ground. This will be by far the most hostile environment this team has faced all season, and considering all of the youth on offense, putting together another complete performance won't be easy.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_13731105_168387971_lowres

    Clemson at South Carolina: 5 Things to Watch For

    Storylines to follow as No. 23 Clemson goes on the road to and attempt to win their seventh consecutive game over the rival Gamecocks.

    USATSI_13631239

    Former Tiger Clelin Ferrell Recalls His First Run-In with South Carolina Fans

    The world of college football rivalries has seen family members fight, best friends no longer talk to each other and their respective schools lose recruits.

    USATSI_13731463

    Preview and Prediction: Clemson vs. South Carolina

    The Clemson vs. South Carolina series dates to 1896, the first year of football at Clemson and the fourth season for South Carolina.

    2. Turnovers: The Tigers have to be better at protecting the football than they have in recent weeks. Clemson turned it over three times in the blowout win over Wake and twice in the win over UConn. The Gamecocks have excelled at forcing turnovers this season, particularly in pass defense where they have 14 interceptions. Ball security is a must as points could be at a premium. The Tigers can not afford to be sloppy with the football and must make the Gamecocks earn everything they get rather than setting them up with a short field.

    3. Establish the Run: South Carolina comes in ranked 95th in the nation in run defense, allowing 171 yards per game on the ground. DJ Uiagalelei has had his share of struggles in his first season as starting quarterback. Now the sophomore is also banged up, nursing a sprained knee and a hurt finger on his throwing hand. Getting the running game going will take the pressure off the young quarterback and allow the Tigers to control the clock, keeping the defense off the field. It was a recipe for success one week ago against the Demon Deacons and could be Clemson's best shot at getting out of Columbia with a win, especially considering how injury-depleted the wide receiver room is currently.

    4. Brent Venables vs South Carolina Offense: Graduate transfer Jason Brown will make his fourth consecutive start for the Gamecocks. In his first two starts, South Carolina went well over the 400-yard mark in total offense, before having just 306 in last week's 21-17 win over Auburn. Venables' unit comes in ranked No. 8 in the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 16 points per game. The Tigers also come in ranked No. 3 in sacks, averaging 3.64 per game. This will be by far the best defense Brown has faced and you just know Venables will have a plan to keep the quarterback from getting into a rhythm. The key will be containing the South Carolina running game and making Brown beat the Tigers with his arm.

    5. Keeping the Streak Alive: The Tigers have won six straight over their in-state rival. The record for consecutive wins by either team in the series is seven, set by Clemson between 1934-40. The last time the Gamecocks knocked off Clemson was back in 2013, meaning no player on the roster has ever experienced a loss to South Carolina. Interestingly enough, Clemson's six-game winning streak comes on the heels of the Gamecocks having won five in a row, their longest winning streak in the series. 

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    More Clemson

    USATSI_13731105_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson at South Carolina: 5 Things to Watch For

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13631239
    Football

    Former Tiger Clelin Ferrell Recalls His First Run-In with South Carolina Fans

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13731463
    Football

    Preview and Prediction: Clemson vs. South Carolina

    5 hours ago
    IMG_5349
    Football

    Clemson's Bruise Brothers Look to Finish Careers Unbeaten Against Rival Gamecocks

    16 hours ago
    Kam Pringle
    Recruiting

    Warm Welcome, Clemson Traditions Make Lasting Impression on 2024 OL Kam Pringle

    21 hours ago
    4E6EAAEA-046B-433F-AFC2-78EB451137EC
    Tigers in the NFL

    Clemson Tigers In The NFL: Renfrow Playing On Thanksgiving, Lawrence Keeps Battling

    23 hours ago
    IMG_5896
    Recruiting

    Clemson Picks Up Commitment From 2022 Linebacker

    Nov 25, 2021
    Clemson TE Brandon Ford against the South Carolina Gamecocks
    Football

    'Unfriendly Like Comments' From Gamecock Coaches Helped Lead Former TE to Clemson

    Nov 25, 2021