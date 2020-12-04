Clemson at Virginia Tech: Recruiting Comparison

Clemson heads up to Blacksburg this weekend looking to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game for the sixth straight year.

This will be the first time the Tigers have faced off with the Hokies since a 31-17 win in Blacksburg back in 2017. A game that was a little more one-sided than the final score would indicate.

Today, these are two entirely different teams. Let's take a look at how they compare to one another from a talent standpoint using each teams most recent depth chart.

Recruiting Comparison

Quarterback

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Trevor Lawrence (CU) 2018 5* 1 1 (No. 6 All-Time) Hendon Hooker (VT) 2017 4* 11 (Dual) 337

Hooker has developed into a solid quarterback. However, he isn't Lawrence. In fact, no one in the country is.

Advantage: Clemson

Running Back

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Travis Etienne (CU) 2017 4* 15 213 Khalil Herbert (VT) 2016 3* 143 2117

Herbert is having a solid season. He averages over 100 yards per game and more than 8 YPC. Those are Etienne like numbers. Before this season anyways. In his last two games against Miami and Pitt he's totaled 17 carries for 122 yards while also dealing with a hamstring. As for Etienne, nine games in and he's still waiting for that one huge game in which he breaks out. However, while Herbert has the numbers edge this season, it's Etienne that has the talent advantage.

Advantage: Clemson

Wide Receiver

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Cornell Powell (CU) 2016 4* 30 169 Amari Rodgers 2017 4* 16 117 EJ Williams 2020 4* 13 69 Tayvion Robinson (VT) 2019 4* 19 (ATH) 344 Tre Turner 2018 4* 34 180 Kaleb Smith 2018 3* 256 1765

Despite being injury depleted most of the season, the Tigers receivers have been a bright spot on this team. Cornell Powell has stepped up and asserted himself. Amari Rodgers has done the same thing. E.J. Williams, while still a freshman, is one of the more talented wideouts on the roster and keeps getting better each week. Turner and Robinson lead the way for the Hokies with 61 catches between the two, but from a talent perspective, this isn't close.

Advantage: Clemson

Tight End

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank Braden Galloway (CU) 2018 3* 41 858 James Mitchell (VT) 2018 4* 62 (WR) 374

Mitchell was a wide receiver that transitioned out to tight end. He is third on the Hokies with 20 catches and 357 yards this season and has also reeled in four touchdowns. Galloway has 21 catches for 267 yards and 2 touchdowns but also splits time with Davis Allen.

Advantage: Push

Offensive Line

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank LT Jackson Carman (CU) 2018 5* 1 17 LG Matt Bockhorst 2017 4* 17 240 C Cade Stewart 2016 3* 163 2021 RG Will Putnam 2019 4* 5 101 RT Jordan McFadden 2018 3* 66 819 LT Christian Darrisaw (VT) 2018 3* NA 748 LG Lecitus Smith 2017 3* 43 (TE) 926 C Brock Hoffman 2019 2* 205 3977 RG Doug Nester 2019 4* 6 106 RT Luke Tenuta 2018 3* 68 821

Clemson has three former blue chip players while the Hokies have just the one. They also have a former 2-star at center. While the Virginia Tech running game has been very good this season, it isn't necessarily due to an overpowering or very talented offensive line.

Advantage: Clemson

Defensive Line

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank DE KJ Henry (CU) 2018 5* 3 14 DT Tyler Davis 2019 4* 12 137 DT Bryan Bresee 2020 5* 1 1 (18 Overall) DE Myles Murphy 2020 5* 1 7 LDE Justus Reed (VT) 2014 3* 33 799 DT Dashawn Crawford 2019 3* 11 76 NT Jarrod Hewitt 2016 3* 81 1330 RDE Emmanuel Belmar 2016 3* 66 1003

This one isn't even close. One team has a former blue chip at every position and the other has none. The Tigers front four could match up with most in the country from a pure talent perspective.

Advantage: Clemson

Linebacker

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank SAM Mike Jones Jr (CU) 2018 4* 15 210 MIKE James Skalski 2016 3* 44 680 WILL Baylon Spector 2017 3* 45 609 OLB Dax Hollifield (VT) 2018 4* 8 151 MLB Rayshard Ashby 2017 3* 30 776

Some may remember Hollifiled from the Tigers pursuit of him back in 2018. However, he chose the Hokies over Clemson. The Virginia Tech linebackers were a little more highly rated by the recruiting services but they also run more of a 4-2-5 look. The Clemson backers have all outplayed their ranking.

Advantage: Clemson

Secondary

Player Class/Stars Position Rank Overall Rank CB Derion Kendrick (CU) 2018 5* 4 (WR) 26 SS Lannden Zanders 2019 3* 61 781 FS Nolan Turner 2016 Unranked Unranked Unranked CB Sheridan Jones 2019 4* 15 130 CB Jermaine Waller (VT) 2018 3* 81 912 NB Chamarri Canner 2017 4* 30 776 ROV Devin Taylor 2016 Unranked Unranked Unranked FS Divine Deablo 2016 3* 70 415 CB Brion Murray 2019 3* 20 164

The backend of the Clemson defense is starting to not only play up to their talent level but also to the hype they received from the coaching staff back in camp. Last weekend against Pitt was one of their better efforts of the season. Even without Zanders and Kendrick. The Virginia Tech secondary on the other hand, it's been hit hard by personnel issues this season and just hasn't been very good.

Advantage: Clemson

