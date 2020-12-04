Clemson at Virginia Tech: Recruiting Comparison
JP-Priester
Clemson heads up to Blacksburg this weekend looking to clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game for the sixth straight year.
This will be the first time the Tigers have faced off with the Hokies since a 31-17 win in Blacksburg back in 2017. A game that was a little more one-sided than the final score would indicate.
Today, these are two entirely different teams. Let's take a look at how they compare to one another from a talent standpoint using each teams most recent depth chart.
Recruiting Comparison
Quarterback
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
Trevor Lawrence (CU)
2018 5*
1
1 (No. 6 All-Time)
Hendon Hooker (VT)
2017 4*
11 (Dual)
337
Hooker has developed into a solid quarterback. However, he isn't Lawrence. In fact, no one in the country is.
Advantage: Clemson
Running Back
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
Travis Etienne (CU)
2017 4*
15
213
Khalil Herbert (VT)
2016 3*
143
2117
Herbert is having a solid season. He averages over 100 yards per game and more than 8 YPC. Those are Etienne like numbers. Before this season anyways. In his last two games against Miami and Pitt he's totaled 17 carries for 122 yards while also dealing with a hamstring. As for Etienne, nine games in and he's still waiting for that one huge game in which he breaks out. However, while Herbert has the numbers edge this season, it's Etienne that has the talent advantage.
Advantage: Clemson
Wide Receiver
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
Cornell Powell (CU)
2016 4*
30
169
Amari Rodgers
2017 4*
16
117
EJ Williams
2020 4*
13
69
Tayvion Robinson (VT)
2019 4*
19 (ATH)
344
Tre Turner
2018 4*
34
180
Kaleb Smith
2018 3*
256
1765
Despite being injury depleted most of the season, the Tigers receivers have been a bright spot on this team. Cornell Powell has stepped up and asserted himself. Amari Rodgers has done the same thing. E.J. Williams, while still a freshman, is one of the more talented wideouts on the roster and keeps getting better each week. Turner and Robinson lead the way for the Hokies with 61 catches between the two, but from a talent perspective, this isn't close.
Advantage: Clemson
Tight End
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
Braden Galloway (CU)
2018 3*
41
858
James Mitchell (VT)
2018 4*
62 (WR)
374
Mitchell was a wide receiver that transitioned out to tight end. He is third on the Hokies with 20 catches and 357 yards this season and has also reeled in four touchdowns. Galloway has 21 catches for 267 yards and 2 touchdowns but also splits time with Davis Allen.
Advantage: Push
Offensive Line
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
LT Jackson Carman (CU)
2018 5*
1
17
LG Matt Bockhorst
2017 4*
17
240
C Cade Stewart
2016 3*
163
2021
RG Will Putnam
2019 4*
5
101
RT Jordan McFadden
2018 3*
66
819
LT Christian Darrisaw (VT)
2018 3*
NA
748
LG Lecitus Smith
2017 3*
43 (TE)
926
C Brock Hoffman
2019 2*
205
3977
RG Doug Nester
2019 4*
6
106
RT Luke Tenuta
2018 3*
68
821
Clemson has three former blue chip players while the Hokies have just the one. They also have a former 2-star at center. While the Virginia Tech running game has been very good this season, it isn't necessarily due to an overpowering or very talented offensive line.
Advantage: Clemson
Defensive Line
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
DE KJ Henry (CU)
2018 5*
3
14
DT Tyler Davis
2019 4*
12
137
DT Bryan Bresee
2020 5*
1
1 (18 Overall)
DE Myles Murphy
2020 5*
1
7
LDE Justus Reed (VT)
2014 3*
33
799
DT Dashawn Crawford
2019 3*
11
76
NT Jarrod Hewitt
2016 3*
81
1330
RDE Emmanuel Belmar
2016 3*
66
1003
This one isn't even close. One team has a former blue chip at every position and the other has none. The Tigers front four could match up with most in the country from a pure talent perspective.
Advantage: Clemson
Linebacker
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
SAM Mike Jones Jr (CU)
2018 4*
15
210
MIKE James Skalski
2016 3*
44
680
WILL Baylon Spector
2017 3*
45
609
OLB Dax Hollifield (VT)
2018 4*
8
151
MLB Rayshard Ashby
2017 3*
30
776
Some may remember Hollifiled from the Tigers pursuit of him back in 2018. However, he chose the Hokies over Clemson. The Virginia Tech linebackers were a little more highly rated by the recruiting services but they also run more of a 4-2-5 look. The Clemson backers have all outplayed their ranking.
Advantage: Clemson
Secondary
Player
Class/Stars
Position Rank
Overall Rank
CB Derion Kendrick (CU)
2018 5*
4 (WR)
26
SS Lannden Zanders
2019 3*
61
781
FS Nolan Turner
2016 Unranked
Unranked
Unranked
CB Sheridan Jones
2019 4*
15
130
CB Jermaine Waller (VT)
2018 3*
81
912
NB Chamarri Canner
2017 4*
30
776
ROV Devin Taylor
2016 Unranked
Unranked
Unranked
FS Divine Deablo
2016 3*
70
415
CB Brion Murray
2019 3*
20
164
The backend of the Clemson defense is starting to not only play up to their talent level but also to the hype they received from the coaching staff back in camp. Last weekend against Pitt was one of their better efforts of the season. Even without Zanders and Kendrick. The Virginia Tech secondary on the other hand, it's been hit hard by personnel issues this season and just hasn't been very good.
Advantage: Clemson
