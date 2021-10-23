    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic SportsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Clemson Availability Updates: Tigers Down 3 Receivers, Get Defensive Tackle Back at Pitt

    Clemson receivers Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams and Frank Ladson Jr. won't play in the road game against No. 23 Pittsburgh, but Tyler Davis returns.
    Author:

    Clemson will be without a trio of wide receivers when the Tigers take on No. 23 Pitt at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. 

    Frank Ladson Jr., E.J. Williams and Joseph Ngata will sit out the road contest, leaving Clemson with just two receivers who have caught at least five passes this season. Ngata, who leads the team with 352 receiving yards, is in COVID-19 protocol. 

    Williams and Ladson appear to be out long-term after both have been banged up for multiple weeks. They combined for 59 yards on nine catches this season. The Tigers will rely heavily on Justyn Ross, who has 28 receptions for 282 yards. They'll likely turn to Ajou Ajou, Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins and Troy Stellato for production this week. 

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_16780701_168387971_lowres

    Clemson Availability Updates: Tigers Down 3 Receivers, Get Tyler Davis Back at Pitt

    Clemson receivers Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams and Frank Ladson Jr. won't play in the road game against No. 23 Pittsburgh, but Tyler Davis returns.

    USATSI_16688887_168387971_lowres

    How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson Tigers at Pittsburgh Panthers

    This is the fifth all-time meeting between Pitt and Clemson...the series is tied, 2-2...the 2021 game marks the first to be played in Pittsburgh.

    USATSI_16975556_168387971_lowres

    Clemson DC Brent Venables' Key to Stopping Pitt, Pickett: Don't Let Them Get into Rhythm

    A year after shutting No. 23 Pittsburgh down in Clemson, Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables knows what it'll take to do it again on the road.

    Running back Michel Dukes, who's reportedly transferring, and linebacker Jake Venables are also out against Pitt. 

    The Tigers do have a surprising player back from injury. Starting defensive tackle Tyler  Davis, who's been out since tearing his bicep on Sept. 18 against Georgia Tech, is on the travel roster and could see snaps against the Panthers. 

    Clemson enters the game as a 3.5-point underdog as the offense is searching for more production. Running back Will Shipley (leg) also made the trip, and the coaching staff is hopeful the freshman is able to help them in this game. 

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    Publish date:

    Clemson Availability Updates: Tigers Down 3 Receivers, Get Defensive Tackle Back at Pitt

    Clemson receivers Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams and Frank Ladson Jr. won't play in the road game against No. 23 Pittsburgh, but Tyler Davis returns.
    Author:

    Clemson will be without a trio of wide receivers when the Tigers take on No. 23 Pitt at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. 

    Frank Ladson Jr., E.J. Williams and Joseph Ngata will sit out the road contest, leaving Clemson with just two receivers who have caught at least five passes this season. Ngata, who leads the team with 352 receiving yards, is in COVID-19 protocol. 

    Williams and Ladson appear to be out long-term after both have been banged up for multiple weeks. They combined for 59 yards on nine catches this season. The Tigers will rely heavily on Justyn Ross, who has 28 receptions for 282 yards. They'll likely turn to Ajou Ajou, Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins and Troy Stellato for production this week. 

    Running back Michel Dukes, who's reportedly transferring, and linebacker Jake Venables are also out against Pitt. 

    The Tigers do have a surprising player back from injury. Starting defensive tackle Tyler  Davis, who's been out since tearing his bicep on Sept. 18 against Georgia Tech, is on the travel roster and could see snaps against the Panthers. 

    Clemson enters the game as a 3.5-point underdog as the offense is searching for more production. Running back Will Shipley (leg) also made the trip, and the coaching staff is hopeful the freshman is able to help them in this game. 

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    More Clemson

    USATSI_16780701_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson Availability Updates: Tigers Down 3 Receivers, Get Tyler Davis Back at Pitt

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_16688887_168387971_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson Tigers at Pittsburgh Panthers

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16975556_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Clemson DC Brent Venables' Key to Stopping Pitt, Pickett: Don't Let Them Get into Rhythm

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_14950539
    Men's Basketball

    Basketball on Bowman Set to Kickoff 2021-22 Season

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_16975427_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Odds and Ends: Could Clemson's Spread-Covering Fortunes Change as Road Underdog?

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_13362642
    Football

    Clemson at Pitt: 5 Things to Watch For

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16959542_168387971_lowres
    Football

    'Nobody Wants Any Excuses at Clemson and There Aren't Any'

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_13362689
    Football

    Clemson Starting WR to Miss Pitt Game

    Oct 22, 2021