Clemson Availability Updates: Tigers Down 3 Receivers, Get Tyler Davis Back at Pitt

Clemson receivers Joseph Ngata, E.J. Williams and Frank Ladson Jr. won't play in the road game against No. 23 Pittsburgh, but Tyler Davis returns.

Clemson will be without a trio of wide receivers when the Tigers take on No. 23 Pitt at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Frank Ladson Jr., E.J. Williams and Joseph Ngata will sit out the road contest, leaving Clemson with just two receivers who have caught at least five passes this season. Ngata, who leads the team with 352 receiving yards, is in COVID-19 protocol.

Williams and Ladson appear to be out long-term after both have been banged up for multiple weeks. They combined for 59 yards on nine catches this season. The Tigers will rely heavily on Justyn Ross, who has 28 receptions for 282 yards. They'll likely turn to Ajou Ajou, Beaux Collins, Dacari Collins and Troy Stellato for production this week.

Running back Michel Dukes, who's reportedly transferring, and linebacker Jake Venables are also out against Pitt.

The Tigers do have a surprising player back from injury. Starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis, who's been out since tearing his bicep on Sept. 18 against Georgia Tech, is on the travel roster and could see snaps against the Panthers.

Clemson enters the game as a 3.5-point underdog as the offense is searching for more production. Running back Will Shipley (leg) also made the trip, and the coaching staff is hopeful the freshman is able to help them in this game.

