Clemson vs. Boston College: Week 7 Kickoff Time and TV Info Announced
As the Clemson Tigers enter Week 6 following a bye week filled with preparation, the team is focused on heading to Chapel Hill to face off against North Carolina. Nevertheless, the time for their Week 7 game has been revealed.
The ACC has announced that Clemson will face Boston College on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, with the game televised on ACCN.
Last time the Tigers took the field, it ended in disappointing fashion, losing to Syracuse 34-21 in Death Valley, dropping them to 1-3 and 0-2 in conference play.
Now, with no room for error, the Tigers will look to get back-to-back wins in enemy territory.
The last time Clemson faced off versus the Eagles was in 2022, dominating them 31-3 in Massachusetts with former five-star signal caller DJ Uiagalelei leading the way, accounting for 289 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage.
With Bill O’Brien taking over as the head coach last season, they’ve seen about the same success, finishing 7-6 in 2024 and are 1-3 to start 2025.
Boston College opened 2025 with a dominant 66-10 win over Fordham but has struggled since, dropping three straight. The Eagles fell in a 42-40 overtime thriller at Michigan State, then lost 30-20 to Stanford in their ACC opener.
Most recently, Boston College fell 28-24 to California, with Alabama transfer Dylan Lonergan turning in his season’s toughest performance, throwing for under 200 yards and two interceptions. The loss extends the Eagles’ skid to three games and leaves them 0-2 in conference play.
However, there is a way for them to turn their season around, as they’ve only lost their past three games by a total of 16 points; it’s not like their getting blown out weekly.
But, history could easily repeat itself in the upcoming contest as the Tigers have dominated Boston College for over a decade, winning 12 straight matchups dating back to 2011. Overall, Clemson leads the all-time series 21-9.
With both teams struggling out of the gate, this conference battle offers a chance for either side to regain confidence and build some momentum moving forward.