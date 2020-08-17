Unlike last year, it appears the interior of the defensive line is going to be a strength for Clemson this season.

"As a group, it's (defensive tackles) going to be strong for us," Brent Venables said after the Tigers scrimmage on Saturday.

A season ago the Tigers just didn't have a lot of depth at defensive tackle. Now that some of the younger guys have another year of experience under their belts, as well as a number of highly touted guys from the 2020 recruiting class now on board, depth shouldn't be an issue.

As the Tigers hit the homestretch of fall camp, Venables has been encouraged by what he's seen from his group of defensive tackles.

"You know, Nyles Pinckney missed all spring, so he's been injured until we started up," Venables said. "So he's a little rusty, got to get in shape, but he's better, knows what to do. Jordan's (Williams) made some nice improvement. Darnell Jeffries has really made some good improvement. Tyler's (Davis) quicker and faster."

"Ruke's (Orhorhoro) been good. If he just improves a little bit fundamentally, he'll be a guy that can play every down. And DeMonte's (Capehart) a big load inside, just got to work on some fundamentals. And again, Bryan Bresee, you know, he's as advertised. From liking to play and to practice, and he's really made some improvement with his fundamentals from the spring. So he's done a lot of little things very well."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/allclemson



Twitter - https://twitter.com/ClemsonSI