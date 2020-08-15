SI.com
Venables: Defense Made 'A Lot Of Little Mistakes' In Saturday Scrimmage

JP-Priester

It's the little things, like paying attention to detail, that separate the great programs from the good ones.

The Clemson football team held a scrimmage on Saturday morning and defensive coordinator Brent Venables says while the effort was good, his group still has a ways to go before they are ready for the season opener against Wake Forest.

"Ah, you know we got to stay consistent," Venables said after the scrimmage. "Got a lot of work to do. Guys played with good effort. Good things to build on, but a lot of little mistakes. We just got to play. If we're going to be anything, we just got to improve our consistency."

The Clemson defenses have become well-known for doing all of the little things right in recent years. Although, with just under a month to go before the team's first game, Venables said this group still has a lot of work to do if they are to be as good as most think they can be.

"Pre-snap, some of our communication, to many offsides," Venables said. "Just little things that will get you beat. Not playing with the kind of discipline that it takes. You know, we got the right kind of toughness, physical toughness, but not anywhere close to where we need to be from the chemistry and a mental toughness standpoint, yet."

