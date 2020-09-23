SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson DC Brent Venables: 'So Many Things We Have To Get Better At'

JP-Priester

Some might call Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables a perfectionist. 

The top-ranked Tigers might be coming off of the program's first shutout since 2016, but Venables' attention is already turned towards what lies ahead instead of looking back on what has already been accomplished.

With six consecutive games against ACC competition on the horizon, the Tigers defensive coordinator plans to use the off-week to start getting his players ready for what should be one of the more challenging stretches of the season. 

"I believe after our bye week we've got six straight ACC games, against some really good, explosive, athletic players and teams," Venables said after Saturday's win. "So it's going to be a big challenge but we're working on it. We've got to get better. Just developing our techniques and just looking back at the weight gains. There's so many things that we've got to get better at so really, going to be a great week of of fundamental development."

The Tigers still have some key pieces on defense that have yet to play a game. Venables is hopeful that they can use the extra time to get players like Justin Foster and Mario Goodrich back into the fold before the Virginia Cavaliers come to town on October 3.

"Of course we'll get good on good work, and just trying to improve daily through our bye week, getting our team healthy" Venables said. "A few guys banged up that we're hoping to get back. And just maturing, you know how we handle the bye week is an opportunity to show me some maturity, some toughness to get after it, and to get better."

Two games into the season, Venables is pleased with where his group is at currently. At the same time, he also knows what it takes to win at the highest level and what the Tigers have coming up.

"So, you know, really pleased," Venables said. "Again, just with the commitment and the mindset that shows maturity, how we approach today regardless of the opponent. A lot to look forward to, it's exciting. We've got a tough schedule here, moving forward."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. The Citadel | Game 2

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Bulldogs here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

Brad Senkiw

Lawrence Named to AFCA Good Works Team

The American Football Coaches Association announced today that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named to the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his service work in both the Clemson community and his hometown.

Zach Lentz

Amari Rodgers: Trevor Lawrence 'is The Best in The Game'

Clemson Senior WR Amari Rodgers Opens up About Playing with Trevor Lawrence, Bye Week Plans

Christopher Hall

AllClemson Releases Debut ACC Power Rankings

AllClemson.com Publisher Zach Lentz and Deputy Editor Brad Senkiw break down last weekend in the ACC and discuss their first power rankings of 2020.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

How a Couple of Changes Transformed Trevor Lawrence

Last season saw Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggle with interceptions and poor decisions to the first seven games of the season. But since his interception in the first half of the Tigers' game at Louisville in 2019, Lawrence has been special.

Zach Lentz

Clemson DC Brent Venables Expects Clemson Defense To Be Tested By Virginia

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables gave the media a quick preview of what he expects when the Tigers face off with Virginia on October 3

JP-Priester

Swinney's 'Worst Case Scenario' Game Plan Is Top Secret

Dabo Swinney has a plan in place if he or a coordinator were to miss a game due to Coivd-19 protocols, but he's not sharing it with the media.

Christopher Hall

Clemson's Thomas Ahead Of Schedule

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas originally planned to redshirt this season, but head coach Dabo Swinney said a rule change has lit a fire under the junior, and has him on track to re-join the Tigers "sooner rather than later."

Travis Boland

by

ChristopherHall

Brad Brownell Adds Another Piece To 2021 Recruiting Class

Three star power forward Ian Schieffelin, out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, committed to Brad Brownell and the Clemson Basketball program on Monday night.

JP-Priester

Tigers Not Changing their Plan

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has always said the Tigers prepare for every opponent the exact same way. Even with a bye week this week and the revenge-minded Cavaliers looming, the message does not change.

Zach Lentz