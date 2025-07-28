Clemson's Cade Klubnik vs. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier: ESPN Debates Top QBs for 2026 NFL Draft
The Week One matchup between the Clemson Tigers and LSU will be a crucial game in more ways than one, especially at the position of quarterback.
Two seniors will take the reins to run the team’s offenses: LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson signal-caller Cade Klubnik. In a recent piece by ESPN’s NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, he speaks on the differences the two have, and who has the edge going into next offseason.
With Klubnik, Miller calls the Clemson standout “smart and can carve up defenses when he gets into a rhythm”, seen in several instances during the 2024 season. Based off of the senior’s final game of the season, where he threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns against Texas, Miller expects Klubnik to build off of that performance and improve his touchdown to interception ratio.
When Miller interviews a scout from the NFC West area, the scout described Klubnik as the “cleaner resumé”, though maybe not showcasing the professional talent that his colleague may have.
Meanwhile, Nussmeier’s abilities include “the arm talent and the moxie to make big plays down the field.” With it being his first year as the starter in 2024, many draft scouts expect the LSU signal caller to take another step going into his final season with the Tigers.
“Nussmeier has the bigger arm, he’s more dynamic and his upside is higher,” a scout from the AFC East area told Miller.
While these two are expected to be the frontrunners for the top spot of quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, Miller predicts that there could be others that could push for that top spot. Texas quarterback Arch Manning is able to compete, but many scouts agree that “he has not proved himself NFL-ready just yet.”
Indiana transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza and South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers are two others that could be sleepers, according to Miller. Described as “up-and-comers” there is much upside around the two but less numbers compared to Klubnik and Nussmeier.
However, Miller goes with Klubnik over Nussmeier as his pick to be the top quarterback taken next year, due to how he "finished his junior season on a tear.”
“It is a wide-open race,” Miller said. “For now, I'm rolling with Klubnik as the best of the bunch, but I'm excited to see Mendoza in a new offense and Sellers in Year 2.”
Aug. 30 is almost a month away, making this matchup between LSU and Clemson a chance for draft analysts and pro scouts to see which quarterback emerges as the marquee player going into the 2026 offseason.