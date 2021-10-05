Clemson CB Andrew Booth Receiving Recognition, High Praise for Superb Tackling

Andrew Booth Jr. is making a name for himself as one of college football's "better tackling cornerbacks," according to Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Before this season, Andrew Booth Jr. was mostly known for a few incredible interceptions, where his athleticism allowed him to lay out to snag the football.

In 2021, the Clemson junior cornerback has yet to nab a pick through five games, but he's found another category to dominate: open-field tackling.

"There can't be a better tackling cornerback in college football," defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. "I think he's had a really, really strong year."

How did Booth respond when hearing his coach's high praise?

"That's crazy," Booth said Monday. "He doesn't give out too many compliments like that."

Booth flashed his tackling ability in last Saturday's 19-13 win over Boston College with servarl tackles where he covered a ton of green field in a hurry to save big plays from occurring.

"I always pride myself on tackling," Booth said.

It's something he's been doing all season and something his father has instilled in him since he began playing football at 5 years old. But Booth also made sure to attribute Venables to his tackling ability.

"He makes sure we pay attention to the little things so we can make plays like that," Booth said. "It all comes to frution. You feel like 'the man.' That's how I was feeling."

Play recognition and studying film are other reasons why Booth feels like he's made a splash with his tackling. Being able to disect a defense and anticipate is huge, but combined that with his athleticism to get to the ball carrier in a hurry, and he's developed into a special player.

"I don't feel like I've reached my potential yet," Booth said. "There's so many more things I can get better at. In my coverage, I know I can stay lower and anticipate. Sitautionally I know I can be better. It's a beatutful things because I know...I'm going to get better."

NFL scouts and analysts are certainly hoping so, and many will look to back that with a high pick in the 2022 draft. A recent mock draft on CBSsports.com projected Booth as the sixth overall player taken by the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He'll be the first to tell you he's not satisfied and there's still meat on the bone," Venables said. "He's done a bunch of things really, really well for us and given us some security in things he's been able to do. As good as he's done, there's still more there for him and he knows that."