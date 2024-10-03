Clemson Community Helps T.J. Moore's Family After Hurricane
In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the Clemson community has once again shown the depth of its bond by rallying behind one of its own, freshman wide receiver T.J. Moore and his family. The hurricane, which devastated parts of the southeastern U.S., wreaked havoc on the Moore family’s home in Tarpon Springs, Florida, submerging both their house and car in floodwaters. While T.J. 's family was safely in South Carolina to watch him and the Tigers take on Stanford, their home was left to the mercy of the storm.
Once word spread about the devastation, the Clemson family wasted no time stepping in to help. A GoFundMe page, started by Moore’s aunt, Samantha Gonzalez, initially aimed to raise $10,000 to help the Moore family cover the costs of temporary housing, furniture, and hotel expenses. But in a remarkable show of solidarity, donations quickly soared past the original goal, surpassing $45,000 by October 3.
Players in Clemson’s football program contributed significantly to the effort, with defensive linemen Peter Woods and T.J. Parker each donating $500. The largest contribution, a staggering $7,500, came from an anonymous source. This outpouring of support not only reflects the close ties within the program but also the wider Clemson fanbase’s desire to come together during challenging times.
Head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the situation during his press conference, recounting his encounter with T.J.’s mother, Alexandra, during the Tiger Walk before the Stanford game. "I was just trying to give her a hug and pick her up, and she picked me up. She was just like, 'Listen, it's all good. We're grateful,' and what an amazing spirit that they have as a family. So I know they'll push through it."
Swinney also acknowledged that this wasn’t the first time the Clemson family has come together to help a player in need. In December 2020, a GoFundMe for then-quarterback Taisun Phommachanh’s family raised over $90,000 after a fire destroyed their home.
Moore’s family is now focused on rebuilding, and while the road ahead won’t be easy, the support they’ve received from Clemson fans, players, and coaches offers a beacon of hope. T.J., a promising wide receiver, continues to develop on the field, making his first career start against Stanford. Though his stat line was modest, his presence in the lineup signified the beginning of a bright future, both for him and his family as they rebuild from the devastation of Hurricane Helene.