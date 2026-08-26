Clemson Continues to See Shifts in Opponent Outlook Entering Week 1

The Clemson Tigers have the tall task of facing No. 11 LSU inside Tiger Stadium to open the 2026 season. However, a ruling recently changed the type of personnel that head coach Dabo Swinney and his team will see on Sept. 5.

Throughout last weekend and to begin this week, LSU brought in two players who were criticized for their previous endeavors. Tight end Dae’Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris were both a part of the NFL preseason before being granted a fifth year of eligibility.

Although the duo both decided to go to the Bayou Bengals, the SEC had something to say about it on Tuesday evening, implementing a penalty if any program would play players who were previously a part of NFL teams.

Following meetings with the Presidents, Chancellors, and Athletics Directors of the Southeastern Conference, the SEC will enforce the following policy: pic.twitter.com/LohWnb7G1J — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 25, 2026

The Big Ten was the first conference to push for this rule change, due to the number of players who are looking to return to school after the recent rulings of players from the Class of 2022 being granted another year of eligibility. However, players who decided to look for a professional career first, and were signed by an NFL team can’t go back.

For Clemson, it ends up as a win, mainly because the scouting report from the previous months will not change to the magnitude of putting two NFL-caliber players into the squad, with one, Wright, even getting a reception for the Cleveland Browns last weekend in a preseason game.

It’s important to note that this rule is implemented for all college athletics. In college basketball, for example, if there’s a player who has signed an NBA contract or been on an NBA roster, they are no longer allowed to play, either, according to the SEC. Arguably, the two biggest conferences are headlining this rule change, and the others should follow suit in the near future.

That doesn’t mean that Clemson is dodging bullets with the caliber of players LSU brings into the game.

At tight end, the Tigers brought back Trey’Dez Green, a 6-foot-7, 237-pound matchup nightmare, who caught a goal-line touchdown against Clemson in their matchup last season. If he remains healthy throughout the year, Green should be an All-SEC caliber player.

In the trenches, Clemson also still has to worry about Deuce Geralds, Richard Anderson and familiar face Stephiylan Green, who transfers from one set of Tigers to another in the offseason. Swinney should still have his hands full on Sept. 5, regardless.

However, from an ethical standpoint, the state of college athletics won on Tuesday evening.

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