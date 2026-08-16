Why Dabo Swinney Believes Clemson is Well-Prepared For LSU in Week 1

Clemson has the tall task of going into Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in under three weeks to take down a top 15 team in LSU. Head coach Dabo Swinney believes he’s led the team into a good spot thus far.

A factor of that, in fact, was the hot summer that the Tigers endured throughout summer workouts and fall camp. Swinney is always hoping to control elements that could play a factor in the game. A hot night at Tiger Stadium was one that he needed to control.

But the weather aligned.

“It’s been hot, so it’s been good, but we need it,” he said. “We need it, they trained in it all summer.”

“It’s a disadvantage when you can’t prepare your team for the elements they’re going to face, so it is what it is,” Swinney continued. “We do wet ball drills and things like that to try to prepare for rain, but you can’t do a heat drill, right?”

The seasoned head coach had played in plenty of rowdy environments during his time playing and coaching football. However, LSU brings an element that many argue could be the loudest stadium in the country. Getting to that decibel level is quite difficult to do without 80,000 fans at Memorial Stadium, but Swinney pivoted to playing Garth Brooks’s Callin’ Baton Rouge instead.

As Clemson football wraps up its first scrimmage of fall camp, “Callin’ Baton Rouge” blasts over the loudspeakers at Memorial Stadium. Tigers are opening the season at LSU on Sept. 5 and will certainly hear this song … pic.twitter.com/m0iH3xgDE1 — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) August 15, 2026

The Clemson head coach says they’re no excuses.

“I mean, it is what it is. You’ve got to be able to operate,” he said. ‘I mean, our defense has to function that way at home all the time.”

Inversely, it’s the offense that will have to communicate this time, and there’s a new quarterback under center who will have to lead the way in a venue that will hold over 100,000 LSU fans.

“Obviously, it’ll be quiet for [the defense],” Swinney said. “It’s not loud when they’re on the road defensively, so it’s good work on both sides.”

The combination of noise and heat have ultimately helped Clemson throughout its first two weeks of fall camp, and anticipation will continue to rise until the ball is kicked off in the Bayou on Sept. 5. Many have already counted the Tigers out, being a monumental challenge to open the year.

But it’s a challenge that Swinney is excited to take on.

“That ain’t going to be easy, but hey, I love it,” he said. “I love the challenge, and let’s see where we are, go play and see what happens after that, and get back to work.”

Since 2020, Clemson has struggled in Week 1 games, though. The Tigers must start off hot if they want to flip the script and be one of the country’s best teams. Swinney believes that he has the group to do it.

However, the margin of error will be slim.

“These guys, they show up and they compete like they’re capable of competing,” he said. “I think they can play with anybody. Let’s not kid ourselves, we’ll have to play not perfect, but not far from it. This is going to be a great team that we’ve got to go open up with.”