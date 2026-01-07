Clemson Cornerback Transfer Finds New Home with SEC Program

A former Clemson Tigers cornerback has found a new home in the SEC. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Shalton Lewis has committed to Arkansas.

BREAKING: Clemson transfer CB Shelton Lewis has Committed to Arkansas, he tells @On3Sports



The 5’11 185 CB totaled 30 tackles, 10 PBUs, and 2 INT in his time with the Tigers



He’s repped by @bnm_nil of @TheFamilie_ https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/MMmoaZ0qSE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2026

It was a long time coming. He had made up his mind to depart from Clemson back in October. The intent was to get a redshirt and enter the portal. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Lewis made 29 tackles, had 10 pass breakups and made two interceptions, including a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown, in 397 snaps over 27 games (six starts) from 2023 to 2025. While he saw action across most of the season in his first two seasons, he only played in four games in 2025 due to shutting his season down.

He worked primarily as Clemson’s nickel cornerback but was the backup to Misun Kelley. He'll join an Arkansas team that is starting a new regime under new head coach Ryan Silverfield, who took over for Sam Pittman.

Coming out of high school, Lewis was a three-star recruit and was a top-50 player at his position. In the transfer portal, he's ranked about the same, according to 247 Sports.

Clemson has options coming in that will help replace the depth that Lewis provided. Donovan Starr transferred over from Auburn and Elliot Washington II transferred over from Penn State. They also have two cornerback recruits coming in from high school: three stars Shavar Young Jr. and Marcell Gipson.

The Tigers entered the 2025 season with high hopes coming off anther ACC Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Instead, they stumbled out of the gate and had to fight to salvage a 7-6 season and an apperanace in the Pinstripe Bowl. They lost to Penn State 22-10, giving up 16 points in the fourth quarter.

