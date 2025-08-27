‘He Could Start Anywhere’: Clemson’s Dabo Swinney Sees Big Future for Elyjah Thurmon
With the season opener against LSU just a few days away, the Clemson Tigers fortunately have their rotation at most positions squared away. While some of last year’s top teams will be cycling in new talent, the Tigers will primarily be relying on players with significant experience this season.
One of the most experienced position groups on the team is Clemson’s offensive line, which has four expected graduate starters who combine for over 120 career starts. However, there’s ongoing competition at left guard.
According to Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, rising sophomore Elyjiah Thurmon’s early playing experience and versatility throughout the line make him a valuable depth piece for a unit that is otherwise loaded with upperclassmen.
“We got a ton of confidence in Elijah. This kid is a special talent,” Swinney said. “There's not many teams that have a blessing like that, where you got a guy that could literally start four positions for you and play at an elite level. And we think he can do that,”
Last season, Thurmon appeared in eight games and even made one start at left tackle. After serving as a key utility/depth piece, his season was cut short after breaking his ankle during his first career start at Pittsburgh. Since his injury, Thurmon has emphasized his physical conditioning throughout the recovery process and even managed to cut some body fat.
While the former four-star recruit may not have the same experience as the other veterans in his position group, Thurmon explained that he is willing to get in where he fits in.
“My abilities and my skills allow me to move around from guard to tackle to sometimes to center. Wherever I am needed that day,” Thurmon told TigerNet. “Anytime I get a rep, anytime, anywhere I can find a way to get on the field, I will do it.”
While Swinney mentioned several times throughout the press conference that Thurmon is a starting-caliber player, the Tigers haven’t actually announced who their starting offensive line will be for the season opener*
“I don't even know who Matt's going to run out there first. I think all those guys could play every week, unless somebody's hurt or something. And again, I mean, he could start,” Swinney said.
Thurmon may not be as established as some of his veteran teammates, but if Swinney’s comments are any indication, the sophomore offensive lineman is already being held to a high standard thanks to his physical skills and strong-willed mindset.