Three Transfer Targets Who Could Help Clemson Improve Its Offensive Line

While Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have fully immersed themselves in the transfer portal since the beginning of the month, they have yet to address one key positional unit that appears on pace to be one of the team’s biggest weaknesses next season.

The Tigers will be losing four starting offensive linemen this season, and while players like Brayden Jacobs, Elyjah Thurmon, and Collin Sadler have some experience as fill-in starters, the unit remains largely inexperienced.

Clemson on SI takes a look at three available linemen that could help the Tigers next season.

OT Josiah Thompson (South Carolina)

Oct 12, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Josiah Thompson (74) during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | Butch Dill-Imagn Images

As the highest-rated uncommitted offensive lineman in the transfer portal, landing this in-state behemoth would be a major step in retooling the unit.

The 6-foot-7, 300 pound offensive tackle earned immediate playing time as a true freshman in 2024, and has gained valuable experience by starting 24 games over the past two years. During his first season at South Carolina, Thompson earned FWAA Freshman All-America honors while starting 12 games and giving up six sacks.

His best game of the season came against future College Football Playoff semi-finalist Ole Miss, when he didn't give up a single sack or pressure through 28 pass attempts.

OT Leon Bell (California)

Sep 6, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears offensive lineman Leon Bell (55) before the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Bell will be entering his sixth year of college football after spending last season with the Golden Bears, following the 2023 and 2024 seasons as a rotational offensive lineman for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-8, 330 pound offensive tackle saw his first consistent action as a starter this season, starting eight games while appearing in 11. According to Pro Football Focus, Bell gave up just three sacks this season while taking 363 snaps in pass protection.

IOL Sean Kinney (Lafayette)

As the third-highest rated interior lineman available, Kinney would have the opportunity to see immediate playing time despite coming from an FCS program.

As a true freshman, Kinney was named to the The Sports Network Freshman All-America team after making 11 starts across three different positions on the offensive line while helping Leopards' running back Jamar Curtis rush for 1,183 yards.

This season, he started all 12 games at center without allowing a single sack and just one pressure. According to Pro Football Focus, he finished with the second-highest blocking grade (72.2) among all FCS centers.

Currently rated as a three-star transfer portal prospect, he recently reportedly earned an offer to both play football and wrestle at Penn State.