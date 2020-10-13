After opening the season on the road at Wake Forest, the top-ranked Tigers have had the luxury of playing their last three games in the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium.

Clemson will now head down to Atlanta this weekend to face Georgia Teach and head coach Dabo Swinney says his team is looking forward to the challenge of getting back out on the road to face a much improved Yellow Jackets team.

"Been at home here for three weeks in a row so looking forward to heading down to Georgia Tech and playing a much improved team," Swinney said. "Geoff's (Collins) done a great job. When you watch film you see certain things as a coach and this team is playing with confidence, playing with great effort. They believe in what they're doing, believe in each other and they don't quit."

The Tigers will head into Bobby Dodd Stadium attempting to win their third straight road game against the Yellow Jackets for the first time in school history. To do so, they must slow down a Georgia Tech rushing attack averaging more than 200 yards per game on the ground.

"They've really got the run game going," Swinney said. "Saw that this past week, as well against Syracuse, and Louisville. Really did a nice job of running the football. They've found some really good backs there."

The Yellow Jackets are now in year two under the guidance of head coach Geoff Collins. Swinney says it's apparent that the players have bought into the program and it is starting to show on the field.

"They're very well coached, the have a heck of a plan," Swinney said. "You can tell they really believe in what they're doing. There's a great energy to them, they don't quit regardless of what the situation of the game is. I'm impressed with them, I really am."

