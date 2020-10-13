SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Dabo Swinney and Tigers Looking Forward to Getting Back on Road

JP-Priester

After opening the season on the road at Wake Forest, the top-ranked Tigers have had the luxury of playing their last three games in the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium. 

Clemson will now head down to Atlanta this weekend to face Georgia Teach and head coach Dabo Swinney says his team is looking forward to the challenge of getting back out on the road to face a much improved Yellow Jackets team.

"Been at home here for three weeks in a row so looking forward to heading down to Georgia Tech and playing a much improved team," Swinney said. "Geoff's (Collins) done a great job. When you watch film you see certain things as a coach and this team is playing with confidence, playing with great effort. They believe in what they're doing, believe in each other and they don't quit."

The Tigers will head into Bobby Dodd Stadium attempting to win their third straight road game against the Yellow Jackets for the first time in school history. To do so, they must slow down a Georgia Tech rushing attack averaging more than 200 yards per game on the ground.

"They've really got the run game going," Swinney said. "Saw that this past week, as well against Syracuse, and Louisville. Really did a nice job of running the football. They've found some really good backs there."

The Yellow Jackets are now in year two under the guidance of head coach Geoff Collins. Swinney says it's apparent that the players have bought into the program and it is starting to show on the field. 

"They're very well coached, the have a heck of a plan," Swinney said. "You can tell they really believe in what they're doing. There's a great energy to them, they don't quit regardless of what the situation of the game is. I'm impressed with them, I really am."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Miami | Game 4

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Hurricanes here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

Lucas Taylor Details Decision on Commitment to Clemson

Brad Brownell and Clemson picked up a commitment from Lucas Taylor late last week and the versatile shooting guard from North Carolina taled with All Clemson and detailed his decision to choose the Tigers.

JP-Priester

Lannden Zanders: 'We Want to Have Fun and Win'

The Clemson secondary is getting better with each passing week, and Tigers safety Lannden Zanders says the group takes a lot of pride in how they performed in the 42-17 win over Miami on Saturday night.

JP-Priester

Tony Elliott Says Georgia Tech Defense Playing With Confidence

As the Tigers get set to hit the road this weekend for a noon matchup with Georgia Tech, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the Tigers are preparing to face a confident Yellow Jacket defense.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Brent Venables Began Prepping For Miami Before Hurricanes Were on Schedule

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and his staff spent time in the offseason studying Miami, even though the Hurricanes didn't pop up on the schedule until August.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Depth in the Secondary Beginning to Show on Gameday

Clemson's competition at cornerback and safety continues to brew and it's making the defense as a whole more dangerous through the first four games

Christopher Hall

Lawrence Earns Second ACC Quarterback of the Week Honor of 2020

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been named ACC Co-Quarterback of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 42-17 win against Miami on Saturday.

CU Athletic Communications

Tony Elliott Felt Like Tigers Had Good Plan for Aggressive Miami Defense

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says he was confident in the plan the Tigers had to attack an aggressive and talented Miami defense on Saturday night.

JP-Priester

Jayln Phillips Shines in First Career Start

Sophomore safety Jayln Phillips made his first career start Saturday night against Miami and recorded four tackles in the 42-17 triumph over the Hurricanes

Christopher Hall

What We Learned From Clemson's Top-10 Win Over Miami

No. 1 Clemson routed No. 7 Miami 42-17, but does that mean Miami is overrated? How much did Brent Venables trust his cornerbacks? Does special teams have an issue?

Brad Senkiw

by

J Clarke