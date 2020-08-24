As the Tigers wrapped up fall camp Tuesday, most of the team's starting positions have been filled. However, that does not apply at the cornerback spot opposite Derion Kendrick.

The Tigers second team All-ACC corner has long cemented his spot atop the depth chart, and throughout fall camp did nothing but impress the coaching staff.

"He's been very locked in for the last several practices," Dabo Swinney said about Kendrick after the Tigers wrapped up camp. "I've been really very pleased with him. He's really playing very consistent and with great energy out here at practice."

Who starts opposite Kendrick has yet to be decided. Swinney has gone on record saying the team might have as many as seven corners who could see playing time this season, and with so many guys being banged up throughout camp, they have all had opportunities to show what they can do.

"We've got we've got some real battles going on," Swinney said. "Malcolm (Greene) was out today, he sprained his elbow. So it's the first practice he's missed. And (Andrwew) Booth was out today. He got get banged up at the end of practice, literally the end of the practice yesterday, but hopefully, he will be back on Thursday or Monday. So he wasn't able to go today.

"Booth has had a great camp. Sheridan (Jones) is having an excellent camp. Fred (Davis Jr) is having an excellent camp. Mario's (Goodrich) a guy that you know, he missed a few days early but has worked his way back in there. LeAnthony (Williams), he's been 'Steady Eddie.' LeAnthony's been working both sides, and he's one of the most knowledgeable guys we have. Done a great job of getting stronger, and all those things."

Despite the fact that no one has yet to separate themselves from the rest of the pack, Swinney has been thoroughly pleased by what he's seen from the group. The Tigers head coach fully expects the battle for playing time to extend well into the season.

"So it's a really good group, a really good group," Swinney said. "I think those guys are going to compete and play all season long. I think you'll see a lot of guys have an opportunity. Probably play more guys at corner than we have in the last few years."