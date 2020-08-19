5 Things Learned in Clemson Fall Camp

Clemson put the cap on fall camp Tuesday with a situational scrimmage and now turns its attention to getting ready for the Sept. 12 opener at Wake Forest.

In what's been an unusual preseason prep because of COVID-19 schedule delays and protocols, players and coaches have answered a ton of questions about having a stronger voice, changes to the social media ban, safety and not opting out.

But plenty of football has occurred since practice began Aug. 6. Since Dabo Swinney and the Tigers spent Wednesday off the field to begin virtual classes and rest their bodies, it's a good time to look back at the biggest on-the-field storylines thus far:

WR issues be a blessing in disguise

No position has reflected the weird year that 2020 has been than receiver. Justyn Ross was lost for the season when he had surgery for congenital fusion, leaving Clemson without its top-2 pass-catchers from last year. Heir apparent sophomores Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata missed several practices while in COVID-19 protocol. Amari Rodgers missed "six or seven days," Swinney said. Freshman Ajou Ajou pulled a hamstring before Saturday's scrimmage began. Meanwhile, fifth-year senior Cornell Powell has emerged as the new favorite target for Lawrence. Brannon Spector has impressed his coach in scrimmages. Will Swinney has been running with the first team at times. Freshman E.J. Williams is getting reps he probably would've never seen. All of this turmoil at a key position is preparing the Tigers for a deep corps that should come in handy throughout the season.

DK is going to be a beast

Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick seemingly put it all together and is primed for a huge season. He's as competitive a player as the Tigers have. He's a proven winner and as athletic as they come, which is why he made an easy transition from receiver to corner last season. Now he has a year of experience under his belt and is playing a high level, according to Swinney. With A.J. Terrell off to the NFL, Kendrick is now the anchor of the secondary and should continue a legacy under Brent Venables of shut-down corners with a productive and accolade-filled 2020 campaign.

Freshmen big men are going to play

Clemson isn't the kind of program that always needs freshmen to play major roles out of necessity. The Tigers recruit and develop as well as any program in the nation, but as the talent level has increased, it's helped young players push veterans for playing time. This fall, it could be a little bit of both. Defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy were two of the most recruited players at their positions, so it's going to be hard to keep them off the field based on what the players and coaches have said about that duo. Factor in the plan to redshirt edge rusher Xavier Thomas and those guys will be in the rotation. On the offensive line, Walker Parks and Mitchell Mays are battling for the backup left tackle job behind Jackson Carman. That's scary from an experience standpoint, but Swinney feels like the Tigers hit on those two linemen.

Trevor Lawrence is at a different level

Speaking of putting it all together, Swinney has raved about Clemson's starting quarterback every chance he's gotten. The head coach said it's been a pleasure to watch Lawrence every day in practice. The game has slowed down for him, and his ability post-snap has impressed his coaches. It's hard to believe a player as talented as Lawrence can improve so much, especially without a full offseason of work, to stand out that much in camp, but his goal this summer was to become more precise in everything he did, and early reports reflect that. Lawrence, who chose not to opt out, seems like he has something to prove in what's likely his last season with the Tigers.

Backup QB job isn’t a Uiagalelei runaway

If you took a poll in February and asked who would be Clemson's No. 2 quarterback, D.J. Uiagalelei might've been the runaway selection. Ask the same question today, and Taisun Phommachanh would deserve a number of votes. This is not a job that is going to be handed out easily. The redshirt freshman has experience in the system over the five-star California product, and Phommachanh has made "great strides, according to Swinney. Uiagalelei, meanwhile, is as good as advertised, the coaches and players say, and looks the part of the next great QB. However, the coaches aren't close to naming a true backup, and this is a competition that will spill into the season. In fact, it wouldn't be a surprise if nobody knows who's No. 2 until that guy runs out of the field to relieve Lawrence.

