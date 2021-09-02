Swinney High on Receivers Ahead of Georgia Game

With the No. 3 Tigers getting set to open the season against No. 5 Georgia on Saturday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had some high praise for his wide receiver on Tuesday.

Under the guidance of Dabo Swinney, Clemson has become well-known for pumping wide receiver talent into the NFL.

Year after year during Dabo Swinney's tenure at Clemson, the Tigers have routinely had some of the nation's best group of wide receivers and they've been so successful at developing their wide receivers, the school has become affectionately known as "Wide Receiver U."

Throughout fall camp, Swinney has let it be known that he thinks this year's group of wideouts might be his most talented bunch to date.

"This is as talented a group as we have had, as I have said," Swinney said on Tuesday. "I told (receivers coach) Tyler Grisham on picture day he needed to take a photo of them and pull it out six years from now."

This year's group is led by senior Justyn Ross. The dynamic pass-catcher hasn't played in well over a year, but as he gets set to return to the field this weekend in the Tigers season-opening matchup with Georgia, he's still considered one of the best receivers in the country.

"Justyn is kind of in a league of his own," Swinney said. "He came in here elite and mentally he is in a great place. He's in a great place technically, fundamentally."

The Tigers also boast a number of other former blue-chip players at the position. Like Ross, Frank Ladson Jr, Joseph Ngata, and E.J. Williams are all former five-star recruits that potentially possess first-round talent.

Ajou Ajou is another guy with an extremely high ceiling. With a season now under his belt, the second-year player has made major strides over the offseason and is expected to be a key piece of the offense.

"E.J. is so much better," Swinney said. "Ajou, his transformation has been incredible. Frank Ladson and Joe Ngata are elite guys. They've just got to be available. They're high, high-level guys."

Swinney is especially bullish on Ngata. The junior out of California has as much talent as any receiver to come through the program, according to Swinney. The Tigers just need him healthy.

Ngata struggled with injuries over his first two seasons. After having what many called his best spring to date, he was then forced to missed time in fall camp nursing a hamstring injury. However, heading into the season opener, Ngata is now healthy and ready to go, something that really excites his head coach.

"Ngata, he is as talented a big guy as we have had," Swinney said. "It just hasn't happened consistently for him on game days. I am excited about what I have seen. He had a great spring and had a good last 10 days of camp."

