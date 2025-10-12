Clemson's Dabo Swinney Updates Cade Klubnik Injury
The Clemson Tigers’ dominant 41-10 win over the Boston College Eagles came with an unfortunate setback as starting signal caller Cade Klubnik exited the game at the end of the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury.
The senior had already helped the Tigers build a commanding 34-10 lead before going down, leaving the coaching staff and fans holding their breath as he was evaluated in the blue tent.
After the game, head coach Dabo Swinney addressed Klubnik’s status to the media, providing some early insight into the injury.
“He just got rolled up. He’s been nursing a sore ankle anyway, you’ve probably seen it taped up,” he said. “But he just kind of rolled under [the defender] so he went in the tent, they untaped him, retaped him, and he was ready to go back in, but I said ‘Let’s just see how [Vizzina] does right here.”
While he didn’t come back into the contest for the fourth quarter, both Klubnik and Swinney feel that he’ll be good to go for SMU, not really worrying about the minor injury at hand.
“I just got banged up and took a hit,” Klubnik told the media post-game. “I feel pretty good, so I’m excited to attack this week and learn from this game. I could’ve gone back in the game and kind of pushed it, but with the situation of the game that we were in and getting [Vizzina] in there, it was good to see.”
“I absolutely think Cade will play against SMU. Like I said, he was trying to play tonight, but I’m sure he’ll be sore tomorrow. We’ll evaluate him, y’all will ask me every day how he’s doing, and I’ll say the same thing,” Swinney said as he laughed. “But yeah, I don’t see anything at this point as to why he wouldn’t [play vs. SMU], but anything can happen, I guess.”
Klubnik played well before his exit, completing 22-of-30 passes for 280 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also added 48 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The performance earned him the Leather Helmet Award (Game MVP), making him the 15th Clemson player to receive it and the first Clemson quarterback since Trevor Lawrence in 2018.
If all goes well medically within the next week for the fourth-year quarterback, Clemson will look to ride their momentum into the Week 8 ACC Championship rematch against SMU in Death Valley.