The QB That Cade Klubnik Sees as Part of Clemson's Future

Stability is a luxury in college football. Next season, the Clemson Tigers football program will have to address a need at quarterback for the first time in four years.

Whether it's internally or through the transfer portal, the search begins as Cade Klubnik closes out his career at Clemson.

One young player who’s turned heads is true freshman quarterback Chris Denson.

During Clemson’s 45-10 win over Furman, the Florida native rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown, the highest total from a Tigers quarterback in over a decade.

In that game, he also completed all four of his passes while tossing the first passing touchdown of his career.

As Klubnik prepares for his final game in the orange and white, he threw some serious praise in Denson’s direction.

“I haven’t seen somebody develop in one year like he has,” Klubnik said. “He’s just attacked every day. He’s made so much progress.”

As a three-star recruit out of Plant City High School, Denson also received offers from schools like Minnesota and Pittsburgh.

During his senior season, he threw for 2,334 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions, also adding 1,159 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

While waiting his turn behind Klubnik, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound signal-caller has served as Clemson’s scout-team quarterback, even emulating LaNorris Sellers ahead of the Tigers’ game against South Carolina

Tigers safety Ronan Hanafin even went as far as comparing Denson to an NFL MVP.

"He's like Lamar Jackson out there," Hanafin said. "He's tough to tackle and tough to get our hands on… He’s going to be a great player one day.”

He also has a fan in edge rusher T.J. Parker.

"He's going to be special, man," Parker said. "His ability to run and be calm in the pocket when he's running and throwing the ball, it's amazing for a young player.

According to Denson, however, he grew up idolizing another dual-threat quarterback.

“I was always a [Michael] Vick fan growing up,” he said.

While Antonio Williams is headed to the draft, Clemson will still have two proven targets for its next quarterback in T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr., with Tristan Smith still awaiting a decision from the NCAA on his remaining eligibility.

When asked about his plans at the position for next season, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney made sure to include the young quarterback.

“Denson didn’t come here to just stand on the sideline,” Swinney said. “He came here to compete. So, let's go compete.”

