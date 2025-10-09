All Clemson

Clemson's Dabo Swinney Wants More Out of CB Avieon Terrell

Dabo Swinney expects more from Avieon Terrell as Clemson prepares for Boston College’s high-powered passing attack.

Angelo Feliberty

Clemson DB Avieon Terrell has been a force to start 2025, but Dabo Swinney says he wants to see him even sharper this week.
Clemson DB Avieon Terrell has been a force to start 2025, but Dabo Swinney says he wants to see him even sharper this week. / GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Networ
In this story:

As the Clemson Tigers head into their Week 7 matchup against Boston College with a 2-3 overall record and 1-2 in the ACC, their secondary is in good hands, anchored by projected first-round cornerback Avieon Terrell

Terrell, typically known for his prowess in pass coverage, has emerged as a formidable presence in Clemson’s rushing defense over the past two seasons, especially on blitzes. In 2024, the All-ACC athlete tallied 58 tackles, 4.5 for a loss, 12 pass deflections, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and one sack.

Through just five games in 2025, Terrell has already racked up 24 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, six pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and a sack. He’s tied for the second-most forced fumbles in the country, and his growing role in the run defense adds a new dimension to both his skill set and his responsibilities within Clemson’s defensive scheme.

The numbers on paper tell part of the story, but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney sees even more in the junior defensive back’s game.

“He’s got great acceleration and speed,” head coach Dabo Swinney told the media on Wednesday. “He has really good instincts and a feel for the game. His timing of when to [rush the passer], he does a good job with his disguises [as well],”

Yet even with all these tools, Swinney wants to see more from the young corner and believes there’s still room for improvement. While Terrell has shown the ability to read offenses and time his rushes effectively, Swinney wants to see him translate that athleticism and high football IQ into flawless execution in situations where split-second decisions can change the outcome of a play.

“I was a little disappointed with him last week, he got there and hesitated on [going for the QB] and he’s a quarterback guy all the way,” he emphasized. “So maybe that turns into a turnover and certainly would have been a sack because I don’t think [the QB] gets the ball off. He’s a good player and he’s played a lot of ball, [he has] a good feel for rushing.”

While Swinney wants to see even more from Terrell, the junior is already attracting first-round attention for the 2026 NFL Draft. CBS Sports analysts have him projected at various spots in the first round: Mike Renner at No. 20, Ryan Wilson the highest at No. 14, Josh Edwards at No. 22, and Blake Brockermeyer at No. 29.

feed

Published |Modified
Angelo Feliberty
ANGELO FELIBERTY

Angelo Feliberty is a Sports Communication major who got his start with The Tiger newspaper at Clemson University starting as a contributor and working his way up to senior reporter covering multiple sports for the Clemson Tigers. A native of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feliberty was a three-year letterman in track at Myrtle Beach High School.

Home/Football