Clemson's Dabo Swinney Wants More Out of CB Avieon Terrell
As the Clemson Tigers head into their Week 7 matchup against Boston College with a 2-3 overall record and 1-2 in the ACC, their secondary is in good hands, anchored by projected first-round cornerback Avieon Terrell.
Terrell, typically known for his prowess in pass coverage, has emerged as a formidable presence in Clemson’s rushing defense over the past two seasons, especially on blitzes. In 2024, the All-ACC athlete tallied 58 tackles, 4.5 for a loss, 12 pass deflections, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and one sack.
Through just five games in 2025, Terrell has already racked up 24 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, six pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and a sack. He’s tied for the second-most forced fumbles in the country, and his growing role in the run defense adds a new dimension to both his skill set and his responsibilities within Clemson’s defensive scheme.
The numbers on paper tell part of the story, but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney sees even more in the junior defensive back’s game.
“He’s got great acceleration and speed,” head coach Dabo Swinney told the media on Wednesday. “He has really good instincts and a feel for the game. His timing of when to [rush the passer], he does a good job with his disguises [as well],”
Yet even with all these tools, Swinney wants to see more from the young corner and believes there’s still room for improvement. While Terrell has shown the ability to read offenses and time his rushes effectively, Swinney wants to see him translate that athleticism and high football IQ into flawless execution in situations where split-second decisions can change the outcome of a play.
“I was a little disappointed with him last week, he got there and hesitated on [going for the QB] and he’s a quarterback guy all the way,” he emphasized. “So maybe that turns into a turnover and certainly would have been a sack because I don’t think [the QB] gets the ball off. He’s a good player and he’s played a lot of ball, [he has] a good feel for rushing.”
While Swinney wants to see even more from Terrell, the junior is already attracting first-round attention for the 2026 NFL Draft. CBS Sports analysts have him projected at various spots in the first round: Mike Renner at No. 20, Ryan Wilson the highest at No. 14, Josh Edwards at No. 22, and Blake Brockermeyer at No. 29.