Clemson RB Expected To Transfer, Per Report

After spending the past four seasons providing depth to the team’s backfield, a Clemson Tigers running back is reportedly expected to enter the transfer portal.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Clemson running back Keith Adams Jr. will be entering the transfer portal.

Throughout his time with the Tigers, Adams Jr. has appeared in 32 games, seeing the most playing time during his redshirt sophomore season.

Over the course of four seasons at Clemson, he has totaled 274 rushing yards and two touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

His best season with the Tigers came in 2024, when he appeared in 12 games while rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown on 30 attempts, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

That year, he served as a steady backup to Phil Mafah, especially in third-down and goal-line situations. His best outing came against Wake Forest, where he posted a then–career-high 36 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries.

This season, he rushed 14 times for 71 yards and a touchdown. His best game of the season was against Boston College, when he ran the ball seven times for 49 yards and a touchdown. He also served a contributing role as a lead blocker at times, even paving the way for Adam Randall’s rushing touchdown against No.9 LSU during the season opener.

In 2023 and 2024, the Utah native was selected to the ACC Honor Roll.

His father, Keith Adams Sr., is one of the best players in program history. He still holds Clemson’s single-season records with 186 tackles and 16 sacks, and he owns the program’s single-game marks as well with 27 tackles in one outing and five sacks in another. In terms of Clemson’s career leaderboards, Adams Sr. has the ninth-most career tackles (379) and is tied for the fourth-most sacks (23) in program history.

When Adams Jr. first signed with Clemson in 2022, head coach Dabo Swinney said his playing style reminded him of his father’s.

"He's physical, he's tough, he's a finisher. He kind of plays running back like his dad playing linebacker," Swinney said. "Just relentless, relentless. And a high motor."

His father went on to spend seven seasons in the NFL, playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns.

Throughout his career, he totaled 172 tackles and eight tackles-for-loss.

As a recruit, Adams Jr. was a three-star prospect who also earned offers from South Florida, Navy and Marshall.

