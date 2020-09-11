After spending day after day in the dog days of summer training for a season some thought would never happen, this Clemson football team can finally see the finish line.

It was one of the longest and more mentally draining offseasons of their careers. Now that the Tigers are finally on the precipice of kicking off the season this weekend in Winston-Salem, this team is more than ready to get back on the football field.

"It is going to feel like a milestone to finally make it to this weekend," Clemson running back Darien Rencher said. "Just because there were a lot of doubts about our country, our world. It even got narrowed down to football. We didn't know if we were going to get to play."

Rencher says that just making it to the opener feels like a tremendous accomplishment after a summer filled with uncertainty.

"It's going to mean a lot," Rencher said. "There's never been a crazier offseason, in my personal career, in college football, even sports in general, or in life. It has been a crazy past six months."

Come Saturday night, things will get back to normal for Rencher and his teammates, at least for a few hours anyway. They will do what they have done so many times before. Strap on that helmet and step onto that field, hopeful that the hard work put in throughout all of the uncertainty, finally pays off.

"All the emotions that this year has brought," Rencher said. "All the trials and tribulations, and just to find something you love, something that feels a little bit more normal, as this year hasn't been normal at all, just get back on the field with my brothers and have a chance to just show we can do."

