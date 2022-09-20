Clemson Defense Is 'Ready for the Challenge' of Wake Forest

Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter says the Tiger defense will have to "be on our Ps and Qs this week" at noon against Wake Forest and quarterback Sam Hartman in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Barrett Carter sees the start of the season by No. 5 Clemson's defense the way many others do.

"A lot of good, a lot of bad," the Clemson linebacker said Monday. "But you know, we're three games in, I'm proud of the way that we've improved every week. We still have a long way to go, of course, but you know, we're just looking forward to the next game, which is Wake for us, and we're just focused on them.

"I think we've done great so far for three games and we're striving to get better."

Against Georgia Tech, Furman and Louisiana Tech, the Tigers (3-0, 1-0 ACC) have allowed an average of 312.7 yards and 14 points per game. At noon on Saturday, the competition level rises with a road game against divisional opponent Wake Forest (3-0, 0-0), which is ranked 21st in the AP poll and averages 42 points per game.

"They're a good team, well coached," Carter said about the Demon Deacons. "They have a lot of dudes on offense, a lot of dudes on the whole team."

One of those "dudes" is veteran quarterback Sam Hartman, who's thrown for 9,891 yards and 79 touchdowns in his career. He's averaging over 300 passing yards per game in two contests this season.

"He's one of the premier quarterbacks in college football, so you're gonna have to be on our Ps and Qs this week, as we should be every week, but especially facing opponent like this with a quarterback such as Sam Hartman. We're gonna have to be on our 'A' game.

"I think we're ready for the challenge. I know we're going to show it this Saturday."

