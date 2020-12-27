Clemson Defense Preparing for Another Unique Quarterback in Justin Fields

As the Tigers get set to face Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, linebacker Baylon Spector says the Clemson defense will have to prepare for an explosive offense led by a unique quarterback in Justin Fields.

For the second time in as many seasons, it's Ohio State who stands between Clemson and a spot in the national title game.

While this isn't quite the same team the Tigers saw in last seasons Fiesta Bowl, the Buckeyes still feature one of the more talented rosters in the country and will bring what has been a potent rushing attack to New Orleans on New Year's Day.

Behind running backs Trey Sermon and Master Teague III, Ohio State ranks fifth nationally with 275.7 rushing yards per game and Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector says the Tigers know what they are up against.

"They have a great offensive line, they have great skill obviously," Spector said. "They bring a ton to the table. They run the ball really well. They're a great team."

As good as the Buckeyes have been running the ball this season, Spector says one of the main goals of the Clemson defense will be slowing down another explosive offense led by Justin Fields. The junior quarterback led the Big-10 in quarterback rating and ranks fourth in the FBS in completion percentage.

Despite being ranked No. 42 in the nation in passing yards per game, the Ohio State offense also features some elite-level wideouts in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. The two have combined for 74 catches and 1,149 receiving yards in just six games.

"Justin fields is a very unique player, brings a lot to the table," Spector said. "He brings some running game, you have to contain him. And definitely their skill, their wideouts are really good, unique. And then they have three returning offensive linemen. Those guys have been at this stage too, and they know what it's like."

However, Spector says this Clemson defense will prepare for this game like they would any other and that he and the rest of his teammates are fully confident in the plan defensive coordinator Brent Venables will put together for this Ohio State offense.

"We'll execute the game plan that Coach V gives us. We'll do our best. He's a great player, he's going to bring a bunch of challenges. He's going to run the ball, he's going to throw the ball. He'll be able to scramble and use his legs to make plays. We'll do the best we can to contain him and try to do our best to just go out there and win the game."