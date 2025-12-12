Clemson Defensive Lineman Declares For NFL Draft

Just a few weeks ahead of the Clemson Tigers’ matchup against Penn State in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, it has been announced that another Tiger will be heading to the NFL Draft.

In a post made to his Instagram account, Tigers defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

“My time here has been a true blessing. The challenges, the growth, the early mornings, the long days in the weight room and the unforgettable nights in Death Valley helped mold me into the man I am today,” Capehart said.

Capehart has spent six seasons at Clemson, where he has started 12 games and appeared in 57.

This season, has started six games and has tied his career-high with 21 tackles and one sack while also adding three tackles-for-loss and two batted passes. His best game of the season came during Clemson’s loss to Georgia Tech, when he finished with a season-high six tackles and a tackle-for-loss.

Through six seasons with the Tigers, he has totaled 72 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss and three sacks.

He’s also a force in the classroom, earning All-ACC Academic Team honors in three straight years (2022–2024) and landing on the ACC Honor Roll five times.

Capehart earned a bachelor’s degree in sports communication in May 2024 and followed it with a graduate certificate in athletic leadership in December 2024.

Heading into his final season with the Tigers, Clemson defensive line coach Nick Eason complimented Capehart’s willingness to identify and attack his weaknesses in order to improve as a player.

“He stepped up to the challenges that I presented to him this offseason. I’m really proud of him as well,” Eason said. He’s done a really good job this year of just taking care of his body, being really locked in, being really focused.”

While the Hartsville, South Carolina, native likely would have been selected in last year’s NFL Draft, he chose to return for his final year of eligibility after an injury-ridden fifth season at Clemson.

“I’m appreciative of the opportunity to come back and improve my game and perfect my craft,” Capehart said. “ I wanted an opportunity to get better, because I know last season wasn't what I really hoped."

In a recent mock draft by USA Today, Capehart was expected to be selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Besides Capehart, Peter Woods, Antonio Williams and T.J. Parker have also declared for the Draft.

More From Clemson Tigers on SI