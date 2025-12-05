Where Clemson’s Top Prospects Landed in CBS Sports' Latest NFL Mock Draft

This past Friday, CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson released his updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft for the first round, naming three Clemson Tigers in the top-25.

The first Tiger named on the list is, unsurprisingly, defensive tackle Peter Woods , projected to be drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick.

Through the 2025 season, the First-team All-ACC defensive lineman totaled a career-high 30 tackles , 3.5 for a loss, two sacks and a pass deflection.

"Woods is a powerful, explosive interior defensive lineman who consistently wins at the point of attack with violent hands, low pad level, and exceptional strength," Wilson said. "He's immovable against the run -- stacking, shedding, and disrupting plays in the backfield while maintaining gap integrity -- and can overwhelm interior blockers."

The next player representing Clemson is defensive end T.J. Parker . After an 11-sack campaign last year, Parker entered the 2025 season with high expectations, projected to go to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 6 overall pick in Wilson's previous mock draft .

But, the 6-foot-3 edge rusher didn't quite live up to the lofty expectations, recording 37 total tackles , 9.5 for a loss, five sacks — three of which came in his final game — three fumble recoveries and one pass deflection. Still, Parker's potential and upside at the next level remain undeniable.

"Parker is an explosive, high-motor edge rusher with the juice to both collapse pockets with a bull rush and the bend to win around the corner," Wilson explained. "He's stout and disciplined against the run, from setting the edge to blowing up plays in the backfield with his quickness."

The final Clemson defender to crack the first round is cornerback Avieon Terrell . Since the 2025 season began, he's consistently been projected in the late first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Terrell remains one of Wilson's most highly regarded corners, ranking as the No. 2 player at his position and frequently praised for his versatility and consistency in coverage.

As a junior this year, the 5-foot-11 feisty corner accounted for 48 tackles , 4.5 for a loss, three sacks, nine pass deflections and five forced fumbles. In coverage, Terrell surrendered 29-of-53 targets for just 327 receiving yards and three touchdowns. On Monday, he was named a First-Team All-ACC member, as well as a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist in October, but didn't end up making the top three as a finalist.

"Avieon plays bigger than his listed size," Wilson commended. "He can stay in phase on vertical routes and has good ball skills, and he will try to bait QBs into making throws. In run support, he plays outside CB like he's a strong safety."