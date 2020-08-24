SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballWomen's Basketball
Search

Kendrick Working To Improve Corner Skills

JP-Priester

It isn't every day a player goes from being a contributing wide receiver one season to being a second-team All-ACC selection at cornerback the next. 

Derion Kendrick did just that last season. With the Tigers short on bodies at corner during the spring of 2019, Kendrick made what was thought to be a temporary move from his position at wide-out to help with depth. 

However, he flashed so much potential the move quickly became permanent. Kendrick would go on to win a starting job opposite of A.J. Terrell and become one of the best cornerbacks in the ACC last season.

With Terrell now a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Kendrick becomes the elder statesmen at the position for the Tigers. He has spent the offseason working hard to become a more well-rounded player and says no area is off-limits when it comes to mastering his craft.

"Everywhere, man-to-man, zone, it doesn't matter," Kendrick said when asked what he's been working on. "Just my game as a whole. Not just trying to be labeled as a man-to-man corner or none of that. Just trying to be the best corner I can be. Just taking it day by day working on getting better technique-wise and also just knowing my plays and what everybody's doing around me. Just knowing my playbook. You're trying to get better as a whole, and just trying to take it day by day and get better."

Mastering a position starts with doing the little things right. Kendrick is dialed in when it comes to doing those things and says he and his teammates have been going above and beyond throughout the summer in order to be the best they can be.

"We all got to get more film in," Kendrick said. "Just a little work after practice. A lot of technical stuff in taking care of our bodies, and getting our hydration in, which is what you need to do. Just doing the little things right and then it will work out by itself."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Ranked No. 1 in AP Poll

Just like in the Coaches Poll, the Clemson Tigers sit atop the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday, for the second consecutive year.

Brad Senkiw

Lannden Zanders Confident in Clemson's Safety Core

Sophomore safety entering 2020 with greater confidence and comfort

Christopher Hall

Deshaun Watson Developing Chemistry With New Receivers

Now that DeAndre Hopkins is an Arizona Cardinal, former Clemson and current Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is having to adjust to a new set of receivers in training camp

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester

Recruiting: Six Clemson Commits Make Inaugural SI99

Clemson Recruiting: On its way to naming 25 Sports Illustrated All-Americans in December, SI All-American revealed the first ever SI99, where the recruiting service ranks the 99 best high school players in the country

JP-Priester

Monday Morning Reset: Clemson Settling Into Football, Class Routine

Monday Morning Reset gets you caught up to date on what's happened in Clemson athletics and what's coming next for Dabo Swinney and the football team.

Brad Senkiw

Tigers in NFL: A.J. Terrell Impressing His Atlanta Falcons Coach

Here's a roundup of what former Clemson players are doing in NFL training camps, including updates on Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell and Tennessee Titans linebacker Vic Beasley.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

SI All-American Set To Debut SI99 Rankings On Monday

SI All-American releases its first ever SI99 on Monday and the Clemson Tigers have a number of players who could find themselves making the list

JP-Priester

In His Own Words: Clemson Doesn't Worry About Other Programs

In this episode of "In His Own Words," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recalls why after five trips to the College Football Playoff and two national championships, he is not concerned with what other programs are doing—his focus is on his Tigers.

Zach Lentz

Clemson WR Amari Rodgers Showcasing Confidence, Versatility

Clemson senior receiver Amari Rodgers has proven to Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence that's he's fully healthy and better than ever.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

Swinney On Second String Offensive Line: 'We're Coming'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney thinks his starting offensive line has a chance to be special and says he may have to lean on those guys a little more as they develop depth throughout the second string

JP-Priester