Kendrick On Not Playing Gamecocks: 'It's Kind Of Sad'

There has been no shortage of outrage among fans of both Clemson and South Carolina over the fact that the annual rivalry game between the two schools has been scratched from the schedule this season. 

The Palmetto Bowl is college football's second longest running rivalry and has been played every season for more than a century. Its cancellation has not only had an impact on the fans, but some of the players as well, particualrly some of the in-state players. 

"Being from Rock Hill, it's kind of sad that we don't get to play them," Derion Kendrick said on Monday. "Big rivalry I always grew up watching so I am always looking forward to that game each year."

While he is certainly disappointed in the fact that the game will not be played this season, Kendrick is just focused on which teams actually are on the schedule. Whatever team that is, they will get the Tigers full attention. 

"I don't really have friends on the South Carolina team," Kendrick said. "So no, I haven't talked to nobody. But you know, another team will be up on the schedule, so we will take that game."

