Clemson Did Not Wait Long to Turn Focus on Gamecocks

CLEMSON, S.C. — It was not long after Saturday’s 40-10 win over Miami before No. 9 Clemson turned its attention to rival South Carolina.

The Tigers host their biggest rival next Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game is slated to kick off at noon and will be televised nationally by ABC.

“The juices are going already for next week. I can promise you,” Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. “It is going to be an awesome time, especially here in the Valley. We have already talked to our guys about it after this game here. We congratulated them, obviously, but it is on to the next one.

“We all know how big this rivalry is. (South Carolina) has played some good football throughout the season, and now it is time for us to answer the call and continue to build off the momentum we have had the last couple of weeks.”

Clemson (10-1) has won seven straight games in a series that dates back to 1896, the Tigers’ first year playing football. Clemson leads the series 72-42-4 all-time.

The Tigers’ current seven-game win streak in the series is the longest by either program, tied with Clemson’s seven straight wins from 1934-’40.

“South Carolina is a goal of its own for us. It is a season of its own,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “So, it is that time. Looking forward to another great time in the Valley next week and see if we can continue to add momentum to our season.”

The Gamecocks (7-4) stunned the college football world Saturday night by beating No. 5 Tennessee 63-38 in Columbia. They racked up a season-high 606 total yards, while quarterback Spencer Rattler threw six touchdown passes and 438 yards on 30-of-37 passing.

“This game and the (Clemson) one could change the narrative of this program forever,” Rattler said to the South Carolina media following the Tennessee game.

Clemson’s defense might have a say in that, though. The Tigers’ defensive unit was equally as impressive as USC’s offense, holding Miami to 98 total yards, including just eight in the first half.

“This rivalry means a lot to me. This is a big one for the Clemson fans,” Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. said. “Last year, I think we played them very well. We came out with then ‘W’ last year and we plan on doing that again.

“This is definitely a big week. Everybody knows. As Coach Swinney says to us, ‘This is a season of its own when it comes to playing South Carolina.’ So, we are just going to try and come with the right mindset, work hard, have great preparation and try to be dominant on Saturday.”

Clemson has been very dominant against the Gamecocks during its seven-game win streak in the series. The Tigers won six of the seven games by at least 18 points, including a 30-0 victory in last year’s meeting. They have won the last two games by a combined score of 68-3.

The average margin of victory for Clemson during the seven-game win streak over the Gamecocks is 26 points.

“I am from South Carolina, so personally, it means a lot to me,” Clemson tight end Luke Price said. “It means a lot every year. I know, for whatever reason, they don’t like us. But for us, it is our last (regular season) game and more importantly it is for 41 at home next week for a chance to have that, which is even more special.

“It will be eight in a row to go against South Carolina, if you can win next week, which is momentous… But being from the state, (the rivalry) just means a little bit more.”

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/