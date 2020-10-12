SI.com
Clemson DL Tyler Davis Was A Factor in First Game Back From MCL Injury

Christopher Hall

After suffering an MCL sprain in the season opener, Clemson's defensive front has missed the services of both defensive end Justin Foster and defensive tackle Tyler Davis. 

The Tigers got back Davis Saturday night against Miami and the sophomore did not disappoint helping anchor a defensive front that allowed only 210 yards which included one 56-yard chunk play via the dangerous legs of D'Eriq King. 

Dabo Swinney felt his squad did a good job of creating pressure against Miam and did a better job of getting after the quarterback after Virginia's Brennan Armstrong rushed for 89 yards on 22 carries one week ago in Death Valley. 

"Yeah, We did a good job of that," he said. "We had a lot of different pressures that we brought from form the backers and trying to just cover up all the gaps and contain him on the edge. Tyler did a great job and made a couple of gritty plays where he's got two guys on him and somehow he kind of splits them." 

Swinney also commended true freshman Bryan Bresee who has exceeded the coaching staff's expectations so far this season. 

"Bresee is just a bull in a china shop over there, man. He just disrupts everything and those are two really good young and talented guys. So we're proud to have (Davis) back. I didn't think he favored anything at all and felt he played well. Being able to hold him back last week was just what he needed." 

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was also pleased with how Davis performed and happy to have him back in the rotation to help slow down the high-octane Miami Hurricane offense. Davis probably could have played last week against Virginia but the coaches felt an extra week of rest would be more beneficial. 

"I knew that coming out of spring and into fall camp, he had made a ton of improvement and had a great year as a freshman," Venables said. "Tyler has got a great presence to him. He plays fast, he's tough, physical and plays with tremendous knockback. He plays with pride and exemplifies the things that we want all of the guys to stand for." 

