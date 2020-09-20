SI.com
AllClemson
Clemson's Frank Ladson Jr. Shines in 49-0 Rout

Christopher Hall

Heading into the season, Clemson sophomore Frank Ladson Jr. was one of the first names mentioned when discussing the next great star in the Tigers' (2-0, 1-0 in ACC) receiving core.  

On Saturday, it appeared that Ladson in fact might be "that guy" to replace Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross as he hauled in two touchdown receptions in the 49-0 victory over The Citadel (0-2).

It was a special day for the second-year Tiger who credited a commitment to hard work and getting better each day to his breakout performance of three receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns.  

"We attack every day in practice and dominate. There was nothing different this week in how we prepared. We just try to get one percent better each day," Ladon said. 

As for his 54-yard touchdown reception, Ladson said it was just the product of working in practice and communicating in between series about potential mismatches or chances to make a big play. 

"We talk on the sidelines after every drive and we just saw we had an opportunity there to take a shot," he said. 

It turned out to be a good play call and was executed perfectly as the Tigers covered 72 yards in three plays to push out the advantage, 42-0. 

Ladson said heading into the bye week the strategy remains the same and Clemson will work on being the best version of Clemson. He knows the Tiger coaching staff and the team's veterans will have players ready for any situation. 

"We're going to prepare and be ready to see any and everything. You can never really know 100 percent what a team is going to do, so you just have to prepare and be ready for anything and everything," he said. 

Football

