Clemson Focused on Growing, Developing Team's Depth

Clemson's football program has made it imperative to focus on growing depth and getting players quality, meaningful reps when the opportunity arises.

It's become part of the culture under Dabo Swinney. While some teams have been known to leave the first-team deep into the third and fourth quarters, Clemson has developed a gameday operations strategy that consistently has a rotation of players throughout the game.

The phrase 'emptied the bench' has never been more appropriate as the Tigers have built a reputation for fielding the most players per game. Swinney says Clemson has led the nation in that category for the last two years. Saturday, Clemson played 78 of the available 80 players who traveled.

"I think it was just what the doctor ordered for us. We got to play a lot of guys and play our first groups a lot as well to develop a good rhythm. We're going to continue to grow out depth," Swinney said during his Tuesday morning press conference.

While many teams are having to put extra focus on how practices are structured this season, that isn't so much the case in Clemson. The Tigers have grown accustomed to a system where from top to bottom, the goal is to get as many reps as possible.

"I think with how we've always done things, we're probably as prepared of a team or program for a situation like this as anybody," Swinney said. "We're not really changing our philosophy of doing things as far as how we practice."

Swinney said Clemson is continuing to do what it has always done but it is of even higher importance this season due to the unknowns and fluid situation of who is available from day-to-day.

It's always been about developing our team, creating competition and morale," he said. "I want to get guys reps, and meaningful reps, so they can develop and become more engaged. It's something we've always done and this year it's never been more important"