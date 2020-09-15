SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson Focused on Growing, Developing Team's Depth

Christopher Hall

Clemson's football program has made it imperative to focus on growing depth and getting players quality, meaningful reps when the opportunity arises.

It's become part of the culture under Dabo Swinney. While some teams have been known to leave the first-team deep into the third and fourth quarters, Clemson has developed a gameday operations strategy that consistently has a rotation of players throughout the game.

The phrase 'emptied the bench' has never been more appropriate as the Tigers have built a reputation for fielding the most players per game. Swinney says Clemson has led the nation in that category for the last two years. Saturday, Clemson played 78 of the available 80 players who traveled.

"I think it was just what the doctor ordered for us. We got to play a lot of guys and play our first groups a lot as well to develop a good rhythm. We're going to continue to grow out depth," Swinney said during his Tuesday morning press conference.

While many teams are having to put extra focus on how practices are structured this season, that isn't so much the case in Clemson. The Tigers have grown accustomed to a system where from top to bottom, the goal is to get as many reps as possible.

"I think with how we've always done things, we're probably as prepared of a team or program for a situation like this as anybody," Swinney said. "We're not really changing our philosophy of doing things as far as how we practice."

Swinney said Clemson is continuing to do what it has always done but it is of even higher importance this season due to the unknowns and fluid situation of who is available from day-to-day.

It's always been about developing our team, creating competition and morale," he said. "I want to get guys reps, and meaningful reps, so they can develop and become more engaged. It's something we've always done and this year it's never been more important" 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Wake Forest | Game 1

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Demon Deacons here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

ChristopherHall

Receiver Isn't a Real Concern for Clemson's Offense

Clemson's offense will have a different look this season without a bonafide playmaker at outside receiver, but the Wake Forest game showed the No. 1 Tigers will be just fine.

Brad Senkiw

Darth_Rebel_93

Clemson's Dabo Swinney Excited for Home Opener

Clemson will return to Death Valley for the first time in 2020 when the Tigers welcome The Citadel Bulldogs for Clemson's lone non-conference tilt of the 2020 regular season. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's Skalski Providing Security For Young Linebackers

Clemson senior linebacker James Skalski was paired with a number of younger linebackers in the second half against Wake Forest. He said Monday he was impressed with how freely they were able to play in the win over the Demon Deacons.

Travis Boland

Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee Garner Praise from Clemson DC Brent Venables

Clemson newcomers Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee wasted little time Saturday night as both made key plays in their college football debut.

Christopher Hall

D.J. Uiagalelei: 'Clemson is Everything I Hoped it Would Be'

Clemson backup D.J. Uiagalelei is happy in new home, honored to be living out a childhood dream

Christopher Hall

Flying Boar

Clemson's Freshmen Running Backs Pass First Test Of Season

Clemson offensvie coordinator Tony Elliott was pleased with what he saw in Demarckus Bowman and Kobe Pace in their debuts against Wake Forest

JP-Priester

Uiagalelei Embracing Competition in Clemson QB Room

Clemson freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei appreciative of the moment, eager to learn from Trevor Lawrence

Christopher Hall

Season Opener A Successful First Step For Clemson's Myles Murphy

Clemson DE Myles Murphy was dominating in his collegiate debut against Wake Forest on Saturday night in Winston-Salem

JP-Priester

Brent Venables Invites Early Challenge of Citadel's Offense

Brent Venables ready for the challenge of another defending an option offense, says preparation starts with him

Christopher Hall