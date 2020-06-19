Prior to the arrival of Dabo Swinney, Clemson fans often referred to the 1980s as the "Glory Years." Head coach Danny Ford would guide the program to heights never before seen prior to his arrival and is now considered a legend among the fan base.

After the Tigers won their first national title in the program's history under Ford in 1981, the team would spend the rest of decade as one of the more recognized teams in the country, while dominating the ACC.

Clemson played in a ton of big games during this time. Here's look at the 10 biggest games of the decade:

10. No. 13 Clemson vs. No. 10 Oklahoma (1989 Citrus Bowl)

Clemson used a suffocating effort on defense to hold the Sooners' potent wishbone attack to just 116 yards on the ground. Dexter Davis knocked down a pass in the end zone on the game's final play as the Tigers came away with a 13-6 win.

9. No. 8 Clemson at No. 14 Georgia (1986)

Coming off a disappointing loss to Virginia Tech in the season opener, the Tigers headed to Athens looking to pick up a road win over the Bulldogs for just the second time since 1914. Tied at 28, the Tigers had the ball at their own 35-yard line with 1:11 to go. Rodney Williams and Terrance Flagler lead a drive that ended with a 46-yard David Treadwell field goal to give Clemson a 31-28 win.

8. No. 10 Florida State at No. 3 Clemson (1988)

Florida State came into Death Valley and knocked off the Tigers 24-21, and it is the only loss to make the list. This was the game that Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden brazenly ran the play famously known as the puntrooskie, fooling everyone in the stadium, in one of college football's greatest games.

7. No. 15 Clemson at South Carolina (1989)

For the first time ever, the Tigers broke out the "orange britches" for a road game. Clemson dominated this one, shutting out the rival Gamecocks 45-0, which was the largest margin of victory for either team in the series at the time.

6. No. 14 Clemson vs. No. 17 West Virginia (1989 Gator Bowl)

The Clemson defense was dominant in this one. The Tigers harassed West Virginia quarterback Major Harris all game long, forcing him into four turnovers, in the 27-7 victory. At one point, Harris' mother could be heard on the broadcast fearing for her son's safety. This would also mark the final game that Ford would serve as Clemson's head coach.

5. No. 11 Clemson at No. 18 Maryland (1982)

The Clemson defense forced five second-half turnovers, two coming in the games final three minutes, as the Tigers escaped with a 24-22 win in Byrd Stadium. The win gave Clemson its second straight ACC championship, as the Tigers snapped the Terps seven-game winning streak, leaving Maryland players teary-eyed afterward.

4. No. 14 South Carolina at Clemson (1980)

In what had been an up and down season for the Tigers, they were able to finish it up on a high note by knocking off the Gator Bowl-bound Gamecocks 27-6 in Death Valley. Danny Ford called it the team's "best game of the year," and the victory really set the tone for the following season in which the Tigers would win it all. It was also the game in which the team's infamous orange britches made their debut, as Ford wanted to give the players a little extra motivation.

3. No. 4 Georgia at Clemson (1981)

Clemson's defense picked off Georgia quarterback Buck Belue five times, on top of forcing four fumbles, in the 13-3 win. The Bulldogs, who were the defending national champion, had a 15-game winning streak snapped with the loss in Death Valley.

2. No. 2 Clemson at No. 8 North Carolina (1981)

Not only was an ACC Championship on the line in this late November affair, but a shot at a national title was as well. Both defenses were dominant, but it was the Clemson defense that was a little better as the Tigers won 10-8. Players from that Clemson team have said this was the most physical game they ever played in.

1. No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Nebraska (1982 Orange Bowl)

Clemson would win the program's first-ever national title with its 22-15 victory over Tom Osborne's Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Tigers finished a perfect 12-0, finishing the season with wins over three teams ranked inside the top ten.