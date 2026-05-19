Clemson Defensive Tackle Undergoing Treatment for Hodgkin Lymphoma

Clemson football saw a serious diagnosis on one of its players, with Clemson Athletics releasing a statement on Tuesday morning to discuss the matter.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma and will most likely miss the 2026 season due to treatment and recovery. However, he had a statement that brings optimism to the situation, like a Tiger typically would.

“Recently, after doctors discovered a mass in my chest, I was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma,” he said in the statement. “While this news was difficult to receive, I am grateful that the prognosis is very good, and I am approaching this challenge with optimism and determination.

Brown-Shuler has begun treatment, looking forward to returning in the 2027 season.

“I have already experienced incredible care and support from the Clemson community and my Pace community. Because of the people around me, I have been connected with outstanding doctors and have received exceptional medical care, for which I am deeply thankful.”

“I know there is a long journey ahead, but I am encouraged by the outlook and surrounded by tremendous support from family, friends, teammates and my communities. I appreciate everyone’s prayers, encouragement and respect for privacy as I focus on treatment and recovery.”

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support. I can’t wait to run down that hill and touch Howard’s Rock again for the 2027 football season,” he continued in the statement.

Head coach Dabo Swinney also shared his support on behalf of his family and the rest of the team.

“The Clemson Family and the entire college football world are with Hevin as he begins treatment this month. As a program, we’ll wrap our arms around him and his family as he steps away from football temporarily to focus on his health. Hevin, his family and the amazing medical teams that are caring for him will be in our prayers.”

A four-star recruit from the Class of 2024, Brown-Shuler has totaled six tackles and a tackle for loss in two eligible seasons, redshirting in 2024. He’s played over 106 snaps for the Tigers in limited time, but he will look to get back to the field stronger than ever after the diagnosis.

For now, the Tigers are without a piece on their defensive line, but the team will play for him over the course of the 2026 season.

Clemson Tigers on SI will have Brown-Shuler in their prayers and remain updated with his treatment and recovery over the next year.

Note: All quotes are from Clemson Athletics' Tuesday statement.