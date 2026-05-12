How Clemson's Rebuilt Secondary Can Flip the Script in 2026

Clemson’s defense tended to hold strong throughout the 2025 season, but one glaring weakness stood out to everyone, including head coach Dabo Swinney.

The secondary had holes. Too many of them to be a national championship contender.

Under the first season of defensive coordinator Tom Allen, there were improvements in nearly every other statistic. The Tigers allowed fewer yards per game, and the run defense was stronger than that of the 2024 season, but they lost games throughout last season due to busted coverages and poor play from the unit.

Clemson was 120th last season in passing yards allowed per game, recording an average of 255.6 yards from opposing teams. Only 16 FBS teams were worse at allowing opposing offenses to dice them through the air. The year before, a season that the Tigers won the ACC and made the College Football Playoff, the team only allowed 222.3 a contest, 66th in the country.

So, Allen overhauled it. Two safeties joined the program in Old Dominion transfer Jerome Carter III and Southern Miss transfer Corey Myrick. He brought a former player of his, Penn State cornerback Elliot Washington II, and added a little more upside with Auburn corner Donovan Starr.

Now, Clemson added competition at a position that Allen needed more from, and Swinney is excited about it. He told ESPN’s Heather Dinich that the position was “the worst pass defense I’ve had ever.”

Now, this unit will look to change that. If that ends up being the case, it could end up being one of the best defenses that Swinney has had in recent memory, especially with another year of Allen at the helm of the group.

It was an emphasis that the defensive coordinator has stressed to the team since spring camp began as well.

“The frustrating part was just so many good things, but then got overshadowed by just some catastrophic big plays that we gave up, especially in the throwing game, that just kind of still makes you scratch your head,” Allen said back in March.

On the brighter side, Swinney acknowledged that Clemson still won seven games with one of the worst pass defenses his program has had. The Tigers don’t necessarily need to have a shutdown secondary to have complete success in a season, just look at 2024. 66th in the country was enough for an ACC Championship and College Football Playoff appearance.

There’s also been plenty of positive remarks to be said about the group thus far. Washington was one of the best players on defense throughout this spring, being spoken highly of by multiple peers. Starr had a strong spring game as well.

Names like Ashton Hampton haven’t even been mentioned yet, and the junior could have an All-ACC season if he continues to develop. Branden Strozier and Corian Gipson will have opportunities to compete in their first seasons as upperclassmen with this group.

Going into the summer, the secondary has the opportunity to flip the script on the Tigers with the most to prove going into 2026. Defense wins championships, and elite play from the group would have Clemson contending for an ACC Championship appearance if Allen’s unit pans out.