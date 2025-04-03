Clemson Football Highlighted as One of Most Interesting Teams This Spring
Clemson football has long been a premier brand in the sport, but recent set backs have seen their garnish ware down a bit over the past few seasons.
The normal explosive and dominant Tigers brand of football hasn't been seen in a while, but that could change this year.
Clemson is returning a ton of talent on both sides of the ball, and with senior quarterback Cade Klubnik returning for his final campaign under center, the Tigers have drawn a serious amount of intrigue heading into the summer.
Someone in particular who has had a keen eye on Clemson has been ESPN writer Bill Connelly (subscription required), who recently listed the Tigers as one of the teams he thinks will be the most interesting heading into the upcoming season.
He centers his argument around the fact that the Tigers have about as much upside as any team in the country.
This upside derives mainly from the experience the team returns on offense with both Klubnik and two electric second-year receivers heading up the unit.
"Clemson bowed out of the CFP with a loss at Texas, but Klubnik completed passes of 30, 29, 28, 27 and 25 yards in the process, and blue-chip freshman T.J. Moore caught nine passes for 116 yards and a TD," Connelly wrote. "A one-game sample doesn't tend to tell us nearly as much as we like to think, but combined with the upside of another blue-chip freshman, Bryant Wesco Jr. (17.3 yards per catch in 2024), the Klubnik-to-Moore show offered a tantalizing glimpse at a new Clemson."
Connelly may be high on this dynamic trio in the Clemson passing game, but he also recognizes that far more than a one-game sample size will be necessary if the hype is to be legit.
The Tigers will also need their new defensive coordinator to step up immediately as well.
"The explosiveness will have to continue beyond a one-game sample," Connelly wrote. "A new defensive coordinator will need to produce immediate improvement, too ... There's plenty of spring buzz about the renewed energy he's bringing to the table, but with LSU coming to town in Week 1, he'll have to produce immediate improvement."
There's no denying that Dabo Swinney has one of his more talented rosters in recent years, but if he wants to get his team back to the promised land, then the talent will have to translate into results.
If Klubnik and the defense are able to play to their potential, though, then the Tigers could very well find themselves back in the mix for their first national title since the 2018 season.