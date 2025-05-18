Clemson Football's Legendary Home Stadium Ranked Among Nation's Best Atmospheres
The Clemson Tigers are one of the best teams in college football, and they also boast one of the richest football histories in the entire country. At the center of both has always been their iconic home stadium. Memorial Stadium, or "Death Valley" as it's more commonly referred to as, has long been viewed as one of the best venues in all of college football.
The 81,500-seat coliseum has also been known to host one of the most intimidating atmospheres in the sport, with raucous Tigers' fans routinely raising the decibel count to deafening levels. This has given Death Valley the well-earned reputation as one of the most difficult places for opposing teams to play.
247Sports' Carter Spahn also views the Tigers' home field advantage as one of the nation's best, as he recently ranked Memorial Stadium as his sixth-best atmosphere in the entire sport ahead of the 2025 season.
"Clemson flirted with the college football stadium decibel record more than a decade ago, and that was even before the program took off as a perennial national power," Spahn writes. "Memorial Stadium built a reputation over the ensuing years as a death trap for ACC foes. That has not waned much over the last couple of down seasons, and with the Tigers poised for another potentially special year in 2025, the venue will again be packed to the brim.
Among the stadiums Spahn has ranked ahead of Memorial Stadium is the iconic home of the LSU Tigers, which has also long claimed the moniker of Death Valley. The two programs have long argued over who the "real" Death Valley is, and Spahn appears to side with the Bayou Bengals in the debate.
While he may currently view LSU's Tiger Stadium as the better of the two Death Valleys, he could have his mind changed very soon. The two teams are slated to meet at Clemson for a primetime week one showdown, and the home fans are sure to be at their loudest in recent memory.
Regardless of how the game ends up shaking out though, the entire nation is sure to see once more what makes the Death Valley in Clemson, South Carolina such a special place to play.