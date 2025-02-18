Clemson Tigers Football Team Has One of Best Home Field Advantages in Country
The Clemson Tigers are projected to once again be amongst the best teams in college football in 2025.
Way-too-early top 25 rankings include the Tigers safely inside the top 10, which makes a lot of sense given how much talent the team is bringing back from their 2024 squad.
The most important returning player is quarterback Cade Klubnik, who is going to be on early Heisman watch lists coming off an excellent junior season.
He is going to be surrounded by an embarrassment of riches at the skill positions, as his top three receivers, Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, are all coming back.
On the defensie side of the ball, there will be a new sheriff in town as Tom Allen is taking over as defensive coordinator from Wes Goodwin.
He is inheriting a unit that is loaded at every level, headlined by their star-studded defensive line.
T.J. Parker, who will be in the mix for the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, will be flanked by transfer Will Heldt, who comes to Clemson from the Purdue Boilermakers. Peter Woods is a star at defensive tackle and veteran DeMonte Capehart will be back for one more year.
Linebacker Sammy Brown will see his role and responsibility increase with Barrett Carter moving on to the NFL, but he is certainly more than capable of handling things after a stellar freshman year.
That is a lot of talent for opponents to have to deal with on a weekly basis.
On top of a deep roster, Tigers foes have to deal with one of the best home field advantages in the country when they travel to Death Valley for a game.
Over at 247Sports, a projection of the stadiums that create the toughest environments for visiting teams to play in was revealed. Memorial Stadium was among the 13 places that made the list.
“Clemson had a hiccup at home in each of the past two seasons, but Memorial Stadium remains a fortress for visiting opponents. The Tigers have lost just five home games since the start of the College Football Playoff era in 2014 and boast a 5-2 record against AP Top 25 teams in the past four years. Clemson should have at least a couple opportunities to improve that record even further in 2025, starting with the season-opener against LSU, as well as an ACC Championship Game rematch with SMU in mid-October,” wrote Cody Nagel.
Luckily for the Tigers, there are no road trips on their schedule this fall that made the list. However, that will change next year.
The LSU Tigers are the first team that will have to experience Memorial Stadium in 2025. Clemson will make the trip to Tiger Stadium in 2026, which will be a hectic environment for Dabo Swinney and his group as the LSU home field also made the list.